These are the most expensive and cheapest areas for unleaded petrol in West Sussex

Law Trucks have created their Fuel Report, which helped rank areas in West Sussex that have the highest and lowest petrol prices, revealing the most expensive and cheapest areas to get fuel.
To identify the five most expensive and five cheapest areas for unleaded petrol in West Sussex, Law Trucks analysed data from the Petrol Prices App.
Law Trucks focused on fuel stations within a three-mile radius of each area and recorded the lowest price available.
1. These are the West Sussex areas with the most expensive and cheapest petrol prices
A new report ranks areas in West Sussex based on their lowest price for unleaded petrol Photo: Rengin Akyurt
2. Crawley
Crawley is the West Sussex area with the lowest petrol price at 133.7p per litre Photo: Google
3. Billingshurst
Billingshurst is the West Sussex area with the joint-second lowest petrol price at 134.7p per litre Photo: Google
4. Crawley Down
Crawley Down is the West Sussex area with the joint-second lowest petrol price at 134.7p per litre Photo: Google
