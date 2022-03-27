This is why Boris Johnson visited Arundel Wetland Centre - and what he would have seen

Boris Johnson surprised visitors at the Arundel Wetland Centre on Saturday (March 26).

According to its website, the tourist attraction is one of nine wildfowl and wetland nature reserves managed by the Wildfowl and Wetlands Trust (WWT) — a UK nature conservation charity.

The 60-acre reserve is situated at the foot of the Offham Hangar, which is part of the picturesque Arun Valley in Arundel.

The Prime Minister posed for a photos with visitors at the WWT Arundel Wetland Centre

WWT said spring is a great time to visit and 'discover the wonder of wetlands', adding: "Come and enjoy the warmer weather and longer days. A memory-making day out for everyone."

It seems that was enough to attract the Prime Minister, who was enjoying a March day out with his wife, Carrie, and children.

They even took time out to pose for photos with visitors.

One of those, Kim Peterson, the owner of Worthing bath bomb business Fun Bombz LTD, said Mr Johnson took his children on a boat ride.

An aerial view of the Arundel Wetland Centre

WWT said the wetland discovery boat safari is a 'truly-memorable experience'.

The description on the centre's website read: "The twenty-minute guided safari glides through wetland habitats, starting along the plant-filled wet meadow, onto the woodland carr.

"This is brimming with water loving willows and black poplar, look out for little grebes perching on the branches. The final section is the reed bed. This is the best place to see and hear water voles crunching on shoots.

"Along the way your guide will identify and help you spot the wetland wildlife and plant life, including the elusive sedge and reed warblers flitting in and out of their reed bed nests.

The new Coastal Creek aviary at Arundel Wetland Centre, which opened to visitors in April

"There are also excellent views from the boat of birds of prey soaring on the thermal of the Offham Hangar."

Guests at the wetland centre are also encouraged to keep an eye out for wild lapwing chicks, greylag goslings and ducklings of all stripes.

There are also opportunities to meet the Dalmatian pelican — the rarest and largest pelicans with a wingspan up to 11 feet.

Kim, speaking after her 'surreal' encounter with Boris Johnson, said she had a chat with the PM and his wife whilst their children played together.

She added: "They said they haven't been to the wetland centre before. They said it was really nice and they didn't know it was even here.

"They said it was really nice to get a bit of time away and have some quiet time."

Arundel Wetland Centre celebrated its 45th anniversary on November 10 – the same day the Wildfowl and Wetlands Trust marked 75 years of groundbreaking conservation work.