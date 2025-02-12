This might be the prettiest restaurant in Sussex – and the food is gorgeous, too

It’s just so stunningly beautiful, it feels like it could only exist at the end of a paintbrush – the colours are so vivid, the furnishings so sumptuous and the lighting so perfect it looks exactly like a piece of art come to life.

Every single detail looks to have been meticulously curated to provide an experience that is wholly influenced by Asian culture. It’s opulent and luxurious, and you just know you’re in for a treat from the second you walk through the door.

My friend and I were invited to visit Ivy Asia in the heart of Brighton last week for an early dinner. We were offered the opportunity to try out one of the experience menus, plus sample a couple of the restaurant’s famous cocktails.

The first thing you’re greeted with is a bar shaped like a pagoda and a cherry blossom tree ‘growing’ inside. And then there’s the floor, lit up from underneath it’s absolutely gorgeous. Everywhere you look provides the perfect backdrop for Insta pictures galore. It’s a bougie dream!

Our table was in a cosy corner downstairs. The restaurant was full, but we didn’t feel hustled or bustled. Our server was so friendly, and explained how the menu works and recommended some drinks for us. All we had to do was relax and enjoy the pretty table decorations.

The emperor highball cocktail (£11.50) put on a display as it came on a bed of dry ice, while my friend’s macadam espresso martini (£12) was like a pudding in a glass, coming with a layer of coconut cream on top.

We opted for the £48 per person standard experience menu, but there is a premium version available for £60 per person.

It has to be ordered by everyone at the table, and as with all the dishes at the restaurant, the idea is to eat sharing style.

It’s split over several courses, starting with edamame beans served with a chilli dip, followed by cucumber, avocado and asparagus maki rolls. All the food comes out looking too good to eat, and as with the décor, is pretty as a picture.

Next up was ebi prawn tempura and king oyster and shitake gyoza. Not only did they taste amazing, and so fresh, we thought each was a good-size portion for two people.

Our main courses were Kerelan chickpea and shishito pepper curry and sesame crusted sriracha chicken karaage, served with steamed rice and wok fried greens. I could have drunk the curry sauce on its own, and the chicken was so tender and flavoursome.

We were full, but the pudding looked so delicious we managed to fit it in. You can’t beat soft serve ice cream with cinnamon sugared doughnuts and chocolate sauce. Completely yummy.

We spent such a happy couple of hours chatting and enjoying our delicious feast in such lovely surroundings. Ivy Asia isn’t the cheapest option for a meal out, but it’s such a special experience that the old adage ‘you get what you pay for’ seems really apt to describe it.

For more information, or to book a table, see https://theivyasia.com/restaurants/the-ivy-asia-brighton/

Ivy Asia in Brighton is a beautiful restaurant with exquisite food

Sesame crusted sriracha chicken karaage with steamed rice

Ivy Asia in Brighton is a beautiful restaurant with exquisite food

The restaurant is in Ship Street in The Lanes