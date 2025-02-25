Three West Sussex chippies hailed among best in Britain

The three Master Fryer fish and chip shops – in Horsham, Billingshurst and Crawley – gained their place among the UK’s top fish and chip shops by achieving the prestigious National Federation of Fish Friers Quality Award.

The Federation – the trade body that represents the nation’s fish and chip shops – runs the scheme as a way of raising standards and enhancing the profile of the fish and chip industry.

It also says it’s a way of rewarding and promoting shops that provide good quality products and high standards of hygiene, as well as friers who show a high level of competence.

To qualify, each shop must go through an inspection by an NFFF approved assessor who judges the shop’s presentation, hygiene and cleanliness, staff training, equipment, frying and sales skills, as well as the quality of the cooked product.

A Master Fryer spokesperson said: “We are delighted to gain our place in the scheme once again. To be able to have got each one of our shops separately recognised as some of the best in the country is indeed an honour and a credit to our hardworking staff, who I would like to offer my sincere thanks for their continued hard work and efforts to maintain our excellent reputation.

“I would personally like to thank all our customers, new and old. The support and encouragement they have offered has been great. It has motivated us to maintain our high standards which have been recognised with this accreditation.”

NFFF president Andrew Crook added: “The NFFF Quality Accreditation scheme is extremely comprehensive. Food safety is a key area that we examine together with other key aspects of the business including the preparation and cooking equipment, to the management of paperwork and the traceability of fish.

‘’The Master Fryer clearly takes pride in where it sources its fish and potatoes from. Achieving the NFFF Quality Accreditation provides reassurance to customers that they are being served cooked food using high-quality ingredients.”

Tracey Brown, marketing director of Sarsons which sponrs the scheme, said: “Obtaining the Quality Accreditation award is a coveted achievement. Congratulations to The Master Fryer for joining an elite selection of fish and chip shops who have proven their commitment to maintaining the highest levels of quality.

"The scheme is an exceptionally beneficial process, rewarding and shining a light on sites leading the way within the industry and providing their customers complete peace of mind. To see the number of sites being Quality Accredited growing is extremely rewarding and makes us incredibly proud to sponsor the scheme.”

1 . Best chippies Award-winning staff at The Master Fryer in Fitzalan Road, Roffey, Horsham Photo: Contributed

2 . Best chippies Award-winning staff at The Master Fryer in Jengers Mead, Billingshurst Photo: Contributed

3 . Best chippies Award-winning staff at The Master Fryer, Crawley Photo: Contributed