Tickets go on sale for one of Sussex’s most popular festive events

Tickets have gone on sale for Leonardslee Lights 2025

The popular event is returning from 28 November – 30 December 2025. This year’s spectacular event promises to be the most magical yet, with a brand-new route, immersive installations, and exciting new experiences.

This year’s theme, A Midwinter Light’s Dream, will transform the historic woodlands and lakes of Leonardslee into a glowing dreamworld of light, sound, and colour. Whether it’s your first visit or part of your festive tradition, Leonardslee said the 2025 trail will feel like a completely new adventure.

A spokesman said: “Every step along the mile-long trail promises moments of wonder, illuminated gardens paired with specially composed soundscapes, theatrical flourishes from performers ThirdSpace, enchanting lantern creations from Lantern House, and the thrilling return of internationally acclaimed local artists Ithaca, who after captivating audiences with the Sea of Light in 2024, unveil a dazzling new installation to amaze.

Leonardslee Lights 2024 transported guests into an enchanting world as the gardens came alive with stunning illuminations, captivating large-scale installations, mesmerising fountains and more

“Visitors can expect a breathtaking journey through Sussex’s most beautiful Grade I listed woodland gardens.”

For the first time, the trail concludes in Leonardslee Village, a lively new hub featuring:

A covered indoor bar and outdoor firepits for marshmallow roasting

Freshly made doughnuts and a selection of seasonal food catering for all

Live performers

Festive indoor and outdoor seating

Throughout the route, visitors can discover new installations designed to spark the imagination and ignite the senses. Expect glowing creations, flickers of warmth, and atmospheric touches that transform the trail into an immersive journey where every step offers something to see, hear, feel, and experience in new ways.

Tickets are available now from £17.50 for adults and £12.50 for children aged 2-16. See the Leonardslee website for more details.