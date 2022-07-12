Time Out Together: Beating caregiver blues at Guild Care’s Bradbury Centre

However, there are options for Worthing caregivers who are looking to restore a sense of balance, while ensuring that their loved ones remain safe. At Guild Care, we run monthly Time Out Together social evenings in our Bradbury Wellbeing Centre, which are open to any unpaid carer and the person they care for.

These events give caregivers and the people who use our care services an opportunity to come together in a welcoming environment. Attendees can enjoy an evening without fear of embarrassment or stigma, while also knowing that they are part of a group of people who are in the same position as they are.

Each evening is based around a theme, with last month’s being Red, White and Blue. We entertained 20 guests with a buffet-style dinner and entertainment. Music was courtesy of John Beever, who performed a host of classic feel-good songs and tunes from the 1950s and 1960s.

Time Out Together is a lifeline, allowing couples to go out for the evening, get dressed up and be sociable

One couple who regularly attend our Time Out Together evenings told me: “It’s a lifeline, being able to go out for the evening, get dressed up and be sociable. My husband is accepted for who he is, while I get to see my friends and speak to the staff who are always on hand for help and advice.”

Sarah, who works at the Bradbury Wellbeing Centre, and Paul, a carer at Haviland House

Last month’s social evening also had a positive impact on residents from Haviland House, Guild Care’s purpose-built dementia care home, who were attending for the first time. Many were talking about it a week later and there is still a real energy in the home from the event. One female resident, who had been very down during the day and wasn’t sure if she wanted to go, was smiling, laughing and dancing afterwards.

Our next evening social will take place on Wednesday, July 27, when the theme will be Rock and Roll, with entertainment provided by local singing duo Vintage Candy. To book your place, please contact Caroline on 01903 866130.

If you’re not able to make it to one of our evenings, there is plenty of additional support accessible via our Bradbury Wellbeing Centre. The centre offers everything from day services and respite care, to supported outings, assisted bathing and therapeutic services such as hairdressing and beauty treatments.

We’re very proud to offer day care and residential services on the same site, and have both of these services working together in partnership in a unique way for the benefit of our community.