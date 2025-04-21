Transformed West Sussex pub announces date for long-awaited reopening after slight delay

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Littlehampton pub, which has been closed for more than three years, is set to finally welcome customers back.

The Six Bells – on Lyminster Road – will reopen on Saturday (April 26) after the completion of a refurbishment project.

It comes after a £400,000 investment by Star Pubs and the business will be run by new licensees Emma Aylward and Jules Verhulpen. Ten new jobs have been created.

A post on The Six Bells Lyminster’s Facebook page read: “Our original opening date had to be pushed back just a little. But here’s the good news: We are officially opening our doors on Saturday 26th April from 12pm!

"It’s a slight delay, but we’re turning it into a bigger party—because we want everything to be just perfect for you all!”

Staff have been working tirelessly behind the scenes to ‘bring The Six Bells back to life’ – and ‘it’s all coming together beautifully’.

The Six Bells has been transformed into a family-friendly country pub ‘catering to the whole community’.

Alongside a welcoming bar – and with a brand-new commercial kitchen – it ‘aims to offer the best pub food in town’ – using fresh, locally sourced produce ‘where possible’ and ‘staying true to a commitment to sustainability’.

Open fires, leather banquette seating, freestanding leather armchairs, kilim rugs, and retro machinist-style bar stools have been added to enhance the pub’s ‘character and charm’.

The new layout also includes a bar with a dining area, and a private room with capacity for 12 seated or 30 standing guests. In addition, a separate function room with its own bar and access to the patio will accommodate up to 50 seated or approximately 100 standing guests. This versatile space will cater to a variety of events, including parties, celebrations, and wakes.

Outside, The Six Bells’ garden and courtyard have been ‘completely overhauled’, with seating for 50 added.

Jules and Emma added: “This pub has been at the heart of the community for generations, and we’re doing everything we can to honour its history while giving it a fresh new feel, ready for a new chapter.

“We will be ready to open our doors next week (keep your eyes peeled for the official date!), but in the meantime, we wanted to share a few sneaky photos of the transformation so far.

“It’s warm, it’s welcoming, and it’s so nearly ready – and we can’t wait for you to be part of it.

“The Six Bells is almost back — and it’s going to be better than ever.”

It was hoped that the pub would reopen before Easter but this was not possible ‘due to an unexpected technical issue’.

The licensees added: “We’re so disappointed but this extra time will help us make sure everything is just right – because you deserve the very best.

“The good news? We’re making the launch party even better.

“We can’t thank you enough for your patience and support. This delay is beyond our control, but we’re more excited than ever to open our doors and welcome you in.

“We have contacted all bookings directly but if we have missed anyone please get in contact with us.”

The launch party on April 26 will see a ‘BBQ giveaway’ with customers able to ‘grab some delicious food on us’ from 12pm to 5pm.

"[There will be] a great selection of drinks , from fraught to spirits and everything along the way, we have it covered,” Jules and Emma added.

"Live Music – the amazing Hannah Renton will be playing live from 4pm to 6pm, setting the perfect vibe for a spring afternoon in the garden.”

There will also be a bonus raffle giveaway – where you could win a luxury night away for two at the Old Thorns Hotel – breakfast included. Find out more at https://www.facebook.com/61573895486548/videos/569028145663291

Jules and Emma concluded: “Let’s make this opening weekend one to remember – good food, great music, and a proper community celebration.”

Jules and Emma bring extensive hospitality experience to The Six Bells. Before taking on the pub, they ran the franchise for the Boundary restaurant at Middleton Sports Club.

Emma also has years of experience running pubs, including her own in Middleton-on-Sea, while Jules has been a professional chef for 34 years, working in rosette restaurants and prestigious hotels such as The Royal Berkshire in Ascot and The Langham in London.

Their plans for The Six Bells include quizzes, bingo, and themed food nights. Sunday lunches will be followed by live afternoon music, and during the summer, BBQs and outdoor entertainment.

Jules said: “We are keen for The Six Bells to be a hub of the community – somewhere for everyone – as well as offer gastro pub quality food, which there currently isn’t in the area. We want The Six Bells to be a community within a community, somewhere that new and old residents can come together. We have both lived locally, but Julie was brought up here. She knows the area inside and out and has a great appreciation of what people want and like.

“We could see the potential of The Six Bells the moment we saw it and felt our skills were a good fit for the pub. We’re looking forward to getting to know the community and breathing new life into The Six Bells.”

Ron Barnes, business development manager for Star Pubs said the company is ‘delighted to be co-investing’ in The Six Bells and reopening it for the community.

He added: "It will feel like a completely new pub. It’s got a dream team in charge – Emma, with her wealth of customer facing experience, and Julie with her great culinary skills.

"I wish them both well and many happy years ahead at The Six Bells.”

Find out more at www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=61573895486548