A travel writer commissioned by an international publisher to write a 'Chichester & Around' book in the 111 Places You Shouldn't Miss In... worldwide series of books is looking for suggestions of places to visit in Littlehampton.

Normal Miller said: “With 111 subjects to find, I'm extending the reach of the book to also include places near Chichester, and plan to include Littlehampton.

“Obviously, I've been doing digging of my own to come up with potential things to feature in the book, but I would love to hear suggestions from your readers of places in and around Littlehampton they know about which might make for interesting entries. I'm sure there are places/things I don't know about that would fit well in the book.

“Each entry will get a page of its own plus a picture, and the range of things that might feature is really diverse. Basically, it could be any object or place that has an interesting story behind it – especially one that may not be well known. It could be a sign, a historic building, a quirky street name, statue, street art or feature in the landscape.”

Can you suggest good places to visit in Littlehampton. If so, Normal wants to hear from you

The aim is for the book to be published in spring 2024.

Some of the attractions Norman plans to highlight so far are the long beach, East Beach Café, and the art deco shelters in Mewsbrook Park.