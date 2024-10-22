Trying Gourmet Burger Kitchen's iconic Smash Burgers in Brighton

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

I love a good burger, and I’m happy to report that Gourmet Burger Kitchen does a great burger.

Sign up to the weekly Cost Of Living newsletter. Saving tips, deals and money hacks. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

I was invited to visit the Brighton branch of this national burger chain to try out what it has to offer.

Located in Gardner Street, it’s in the heart of the North Laine area, and is a great place to stop for a quick lunch or a relaxed dinner.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

We stopped by on a Friday night, and the place had a lovely buzz. We were seated at a cosy booth and our friendly server talked us through the menu.

Trying the food at Gourmet Burger Kitchen in Brighton

We particularly liked the sound of the Smash Burger, inspired by timeless American traditions. It involves precisely smashing meat patties on the grill to achieve a sear that locks in juicy goodness. GBK’s patties are crafted from premium British grass-fed beef, including hand-selected cuts of chuck, brisket, and 30-day dry-aged steak, seasoned with a touch of salt and pepper.

The Smashed Classic (£10 for two patties) is served with American cheese, gherkins, and onions with GBK house mayo. My husband gave it a try and said it was ‘the way forward’ for burgers. He had it with the loaded fries, served with bacon cheese sauce, barbecue sauce and chives (£6) and said they were good and filling. He also had the 4 Crispy Wings (£6), which are served with a sauce of your choice, and loved how crunchy the coating was.

HAVE YOU READ? Sompting Pumpkins picking patch opening dates and times for 2024 – take a peek at our pictures

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The team had kindly saved me one of the newer menu items to try that is typically only served until 5pm, Monday to Friday. The Patty Melts and Fries (£9) feature a toasted buttered brioche, smashed patty, cheese sauce, American cheese, bacon, barbecue sauce and GBK house mayo. I wasn’t sure if it would be dry as the picture showed it looking like a sandwich. I had visions of toast surrounding a burger, but it couldn’t be further from the truth. It was so moist and juicy, and full of flavour. And served with fries it was the perfect portion for me.

Trying the food at Gourmet Burger Kitchen in Brighton

Despite being quite full, we both squeezed in shake for pudding. We had a chocolate and strawberry (£5.75 each), and both were delicious.

For a central spot for a quick and easy meal with family or friends, I think GBK is just the place. For more details, see the website.