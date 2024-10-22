Trying Gourmet Burger Kitchen's iconic Smash Burgers in Brighton
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
I was invited to visit the Brighton branch of this national burger chain to try out what it has to offer.
Located in Gardner Street, it’s in the heart of the North Laine area, and is a great place to stop for a quick lunch or a relaxed dinner.
We stopped by on a Friday night, and the place had a lovely buzz. We were seated at a cosy booth and our friendly server talked us through the menu.
We particularly liked the sound of the Smash Burger, inspired by timeless American traditions. It involves precisely smashing meat patties on the grill to achieve a sear that locks in juicy goodness. GBK’s patties are crafted from premium British grass-fed beef, including hand-selected cuts of chuck, brisket, and 30-day dry-aged steak, seasoned with a touch of salt and pepper.
The Smashed Classic (£10 for two patties) is served with American cheese, gherkins, and onions with GBK house mayo. My husband gave it a try and said it was ‘the way forward’ for burgers. He had it with the loaded fries, served with bacon cheese sauce, barbecue sauce and chives (£6) and said they were good and filling. He also had the 4 Crispy Wings (£6), which are served with a sauce of your choice, and loved how crunchy the coating was.
HAVE YOU READ? Sompting Pumpkins picking patch opening dates and times for 2024 – take a peek at our pictures
The team had kindly saved me one of the newer menu items to try that is typically only served until 5pm, Monday to Friday. The Patty Melts and Fries (£9) feature a toasted buttered brioche, smashed patty, cheese sauce, American cheese, bacon, barbecue sauce and GBK house mayo. I wasn’t sure if it would be dry as the picture showed it looking like a sandwich. I had visions of toast surrounding a burger, but it couldn’t be further from the truth. It was so moist and juicy, and full of flavour. And served with fries it was the perfect portion for me.
Despite being quite full, we both squeezed in shake for pudding. We had a chocolate and strawberry (£5.75 each), and both were delicious.
For a central spot for a quick and easy meal with family or friends, I think GBK is just the place. For more details, see the website.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.