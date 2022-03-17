Turner’s Pies crowned champions at awards

Its steak and stilton pie came top in the beef and any flavour combination and beef and cheese pie categories.

Turner’s Pies, which has shops in Chichester, Bognor Regis, Rustington and Broadwater, beat 138 entries across both categories to take home the prizes.

Phil Turner, managing director, said: “We’re absolutely thrilled to be crowned champions at this years British pie awards with our steak & Stilton pie, winning in two categories.

Phil Turner at the British Pie Awards

“To come out on top against the country’s best producers is a real testament to the hard work and commitment from all of our staff in what has been a challenging year.

“I would like to thank our loyal customers too. Without supporting us we would not be able to do what we love - make great pies.”

The British Pie Awards is judged in Melton Mowbray, and attracts pie producers large and small from across the land and is hotly contested. This year a record 976 pies were entered by 179 piemakers.

Matthew O’Callaghan, chairman of the Melton Mowbray Pork Pie Association and host of the British Pie Awards, said: “There has been a real buzz around the awards this year.

“These awards celebrate the skill of British pie-connoisseurs across the nation, and I’d like to say a huge thank you to each and every person and pie lover involved.”

The awards received the highest ever amount of entries this year. With 968 in total, the steak pie class was positioned at the top of the entries leader board for 2022.