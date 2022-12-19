Two Chichester pubs are now part of a new pub group following a merger this week.

The White Horse, in Chilgrove, and The Royal Oak, in East Lavant are now part of the Butcombe Pubs and Inns family, after Liberation Group and Cirrus Inns combined their businesses this month.

The Welldiggers Arms in Petworth, and The Old House Inn, in Copthorne are also now part of the same group.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Liberation Group, the UK and Channel Islands pub, brewing and drinks business and Cirrus Inns, a 22 strong premium pub business which trades from Southwest London across to the Cotswolds, are delighted to announce the combination of the two businesses.

Liberation Group, the UK and Channel Islands pub, brewing and drinks business and Cirrus Inns, a 22 strong premium pub business which trades from Southwest London across to the Cotswolds, are delighted to announce the combination of the two businesses.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The combination creates a predominantly freehold, estate of 137 pubs, made up of 79 managed and 58 tenanted sites.

Jonathan Lawson, Liberation CEO, will lead the combined group, with Alex Langlands Pearse, the Cirrus Inns Founder and CEO, joining Liberation Group’s Board as a Non-Executive Director.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jonathan Lawson said: “Liberation Group, Cirrus and our respective majority shareholders, share a very similar view of pubs, and the unique role they play in our communities. Langy and his team have built a superb business which we are incredibly proud to welcome into Liberation Group. This move is consistent with our strategy of focusing on freehold premium food led pubs with rooms and provides us with further volume growth for our highly successful and award-winning beers such as Butcombe Original, Liberation IPA and our brand-new Tall Tales Pale Ale. I would like to thank Liberation Group’s majority shareholder, Caledonia Investments plc for their support with this transaction.”