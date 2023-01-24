Two more companies are getting set to move into premises on the new Billingshurst Trade Park.

Development and investment company Dunmoore has signed lease agreements with craft beer distributor Pig’s Ears Beer, and Diplomatic Supplies – a firm which distributes alcohol to customers with diplomatic privilege.

Both companies will take up trade space as part of the second phase of development of the business park which began at the beginning of last year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cut-price supermarket chain Lidl opened a new store on the site at the end of last year and sits alongside a petrol filling station, let to Rontec, and a Costa Drive Thru, which will complete in the first quarter of this year.

Two more companies are set to move into premises on the new Billingshurst Trade Park

Advertisement Hide Ad

The first phase of development of the trade park is let to a number of national and regional trade operators including Screwfix, Howdens, Toolstation and Easy Bathrooms, and was sold to Aegon Asset Management in January 2022.

Dunmore chief executive officer Jeff Hobby said: “We are delighted to welcome both Pig’s Ears Beers and International Diplomatic Supplies to Billingshurst. Both are exactly the types of local, growing businesses we are looking to attract to the development.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Having disposed of the trade park last year, our attention has now moved towards the second phase of the development.