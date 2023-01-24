Development and investment company Dunmoore has signed lease agreements with craft beer distributor Pig’s Ears Beer, and Diplomatic Supplies – a firm which distributes alcohol to customers with diplomatic privilege.
Both companies will take up trade space as part of the second phase of development of the business park which began at the beginning of last year.
Cut-price supermarket chain Lidl opened a new store on the site at the end of last year and sits alongside a petrol filling station, let to Rontec, and a Costa Drive Thru, which will complete in the first quarter of this year.
The first phase of development of the trade park is let to a number of national and regional trade operators including Screwfix, Howdens, Toolstation and Easy Bathrooms, and was sold to Aegon Asset Management in January 2022.
Dunmore chief executive officer Jeff Hobby said: “We are delighted to welcome both Pig’s Ears Beers and International Diplomatic Supplies to Billingshurst. Both are exactly the types of local, growing businesses we are looking to attract to the development.
"Having disposed of the trade park last year, our attention has now moved towards the second phase of the development.
“There is a real lack of quality business space in the local area, and, despite the uncertain economic climate, there are still good levels of occupier demand. We are in advanced discussions with a number of other occupiers to pre-let space.”