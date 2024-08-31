Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Many prizes are still unclaimed, so check your tickets - your fortune might be waiting 💰

Many National Lottery prizes remain unclaimed

Winners have up to six months to claim their winnings

There are several unclaimed prizes currently available, including £1 million from Euromillions and £350,000 from Lotto HotPicks

Winning tickets might be hidden in wallets, purses or online accounts, and you could be holding a ticket without realising

Prizes up to £500 can be claimed in-store, while larger prizes need to be claimed online or via phone for amounts over £50,000

Damaged or destroyed tickets may still be valid if claimed within 30 days of the draw date

Many people fantasise about hitting the National Lottery jackpot, but what if you've already won and don't even realize it?

Surprisingly, a significant number of National Lottery prizes remain unclaimed, and although winners have six months to claim their prize, some lucky individuals have yet to step forward.

You might be holding a winning ticket without knowing it - perhaps tucked away in a wallet, purse or even saved in an online account.

Take a look at the list below to see if you could be one of the fortunate few with an unclaimed prize...

National Lottery

How long do National Lottery winners have to claim their prize?

Winning lottery ticket holders have 180 days (approximately six months) from the draw date to claim the prize.

If a valid claim is not received within this timeframe, the money and any interest earned on it goes to National Lottery Projects across the UK.

How can National Lottery winnings be claimed?

Prize winnings of £500 and under can be claimed in store from a National Lottery retailer - that is, an authorised store or outlet where you can purchase lottery tickets, like newsagents, supermarkets and petrol stations.

Prizes over £500 and up to and including £50,000 can be claimed online.

For prizes over £50,000, and monthly prize winnings (Set For Life), winning ticket holders should call the National Lottery on 0333 234 50 50 to confirm and arrange the winning claim.

If your ticket has been damaged or destroyed, you still may be able to make a valid claim, however, an appeal should be filed within 30 days of the draw date.

Details on the information you would need to provide can be found on the National Lottery website.

Current unclaimed National Lottery tickets:

Euromillions - £1m

A Millionaire Maker winner is out there, with this winning ticket having been drawn on 16 April.

The ticket holder - who purchased their ticket in Rhondda Cynon Taf - needs to claim it by 13 October.

Euromillions - £1m

A second Lottery-made millionaire is out there somewhere, with a ticket for the 27 July draw that was bought in Northumberland.

The lucky holder has until 19 January 2025 to claim their prize.

Lotto HotPicks - £350,000

A resident from the London Borough of Kingston upon Thames is sitting on over a quarter of a million pounds, with the winning numbers 6, 28, 30, 40, 53, 58 being drawn on 25 May.

They have until 21 November to claim their winnings.

