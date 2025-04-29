Unique new shop opens in South Downs town

Reclamation Living – a store offering a selection of upcycled vintage and sustainable items and gifts – has opened in Cobblestone Walk in Steyning High Street.

The store prides itself on ‘promising a beautiful but planet-friendly shopping experience.’

It is run by Sussex couple Jill and Russ Weir and is building on the couple’s successful online business they started in 2022.

Russ makes all the upcycled wooden items himself and Jill sources the vintage and other ranges.

Russ says: “Everything in the store has had some kind of past life, whether it is reclaimed wood home accessories, vintage glassware or stationery made from recycled coffee cups.

"We are very excited for the store and what we can bring to the Steyning community.”

They will be hosting an official launch event on Saturday May 17 with free gifts, competitions, cake – and more.

1 . Reclamation Living New shop Reclamation Living has opened in Steyning Photo: Contributed

2 . Reclamation Living Shop owners Russ and Jill Weir Photo: Contributed

3 . Reclamation Living Vintage glassware is among items on offer Photo: Contributed