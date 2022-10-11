Unique video collaboration premieres at Hastings Contemporary

Paul Knight (left) & Polo Piatti

The work is set to be premiered on October 20 at Hastings Contemporary.

A spokesman said: “Entangled is a 30-minute art video using original music and photographs working together to illustrate an organic journey that reflects both the yearly passage of the seasons as well as the process of human ageing. Starting with the moods of the beginning of Spring and ending with the deepest Winter, the work describes simultaneously the transit from birth to childhood via all subtle stages of transformation, from youth to old age, gradual decay and finally death.

“Entangled is not simply a new video. Much more, it is the product of a very unique association that saw a metamorphic exchange between the two artists. At first, Paul Knight created a beautiful photographic book entitled Entanglement. Unbeknown to the composer, the book had been inspired by his music. Polo Piatti then proceeded to reciprocate by composing a completely new series of musical pieces entitled Entangled Miniatures for violin, viola, violoncello and piano, each one inspired by a selection of 12 photographs from Paul Knight’s book. Finally, both artists came together with the idea of creating a brand new work together using Piatti’s Miniatures and the images of Knight’s book: the result is Entangled, the video.

“Paul Knight began working in photography at the age of seventeen. Since then, he has worked in most aspects of the industry. His work has been published worldwide in over 400 book titles, and his photographs have also been used on cd covers and posters, appearing on television and in national newspapers. He has been published and exhibited in the Landscape Photographer of the Year awards for six years. Paul now concentrates on still-life photography. His book Entanglement was published in 2020.

“Polo Piatti is an award-winning British-Argentine composer focusing exclusively on the creation of melodic, universally appealing classical music. He is considered a leading neoromantic composer for the concert hall. Piatti believes very strongly that harmonious music is able to generate deep positive emotions, contributing greatly to a much better world today. His latest commissions include his ‘Old World Concerto’ for Cello & Orchestra, which premiered in May 2022, his multi-faith oratorio ‘Libera Nos’ (to be world-premiered by the London Mozart Players in November 2022), and his ‘Christmas Concerto’ for Guitar & Orchestra. Piatti is a member of the Royal Society Of Musicians Of Great Britain, the Ivor's Academy and the British Music Writers Council.”