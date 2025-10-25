'Vital it is done properly' - Worthing Heat Network developer responds after opposition councillor calls for answers

The developer of the Worthing Heat Network has promised to ‘significantly reduce the extent of roadworks’, after the approval of its most recent planning application.

Sign up to the weekly Cost Of Living newsletter. Saving tips, deals and money hacks. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Members of Worthing Borough Council’s planning committee debated plans for phase 2 of the heat network, connecting Splashpoint Leisure Centre and the Pavillion Theatre, at its meeting on Wednesday, October 15.

They decided to approve the plans by the network’s contractor, Hemiko, which will see pipework extended along High Street, and through Steyne Gardens to the beach front, and then east and west along the promenade.

This news has not gone down well locally.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Worthing Borough Council's planning committee approved Hemiko's latest planning application, which will see pipework extended. (Photo taken in Richmond Road by Eddie Mitchell)

Among those to raise concerns was Carl Walker, leader of the Worthing Community Independents.

He said: “There has been huge disruption to Worthing town centre with the Hemiko works. Local businesses are on their knees and Worthing residents have every right to know what their council is doing about it.

"We recognise the importance of this project for Worthing’s future but it is vital it is done properly."

Hemiko’s heat network works have been a bone of contention for months, with Worthing town centre no stranger to road closures and diversions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Worthing Borough Council's planning committee approved Hemiko's latest planning application, which will see pipework extended. (Photo taken in Richmond Road by Eddie Mitchell)

In response to Mr Walker, a spokesperson for Hemiko said: “Worthing Heat Network recognises the challenges faced by local businesses in the current economic climate and is doing everything possible to minimise disruption.

"In developing our planning application for the next phase, we engaged directly with every business along the proposed route – through door-to-door visits, one-to-one meetings, and discussions with over 80 local organisations and community groups.

"We also held a public drop-in event for residents and will host another in late November to continue the conversation.

“For the next stage, Hemiko will significantly reduce the extent of roadworks compared to earlier phases. Along the seafront, we plan to use underground pipe installation rather than open trenching – a method designed to keep businesses trading and maintain access to the promenade.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"In response to feedback, we’ve also appointed a dedicated Community Liaison Officer based in Worthing to ensure residents and businesses always have a direct point of contact for updates or concerns.

“The planning application for this phase was approved by a cross-party committee - including independent and opposition councillors - with conditions attached to protect businesses along the route during peak times.

"Hemiko is committed to going above and beyond these requirements, ensuring the project delivers long-term benefits for Worthing while keeping disruption to a minimum.”

Heat networks are an alternative to gas boilers and provide heating and hot water to homes and buildings through a network of insulated underground pipes – and Worthing’s forms a key part of the council’s commitment to become a carbon neutral council by 2030 and a net zero area by 2045.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The works were always going to involve disruption and many would argue the end justifies the means – as the borough council has said, the first phase of the Worthing Heat Network, expected to be complete by 2026, is estimated to cut the town's carbon emissions by 3,000 tonnes a year or the equivalent of taking more than 2,000 cars off the road.

Mr Walker comments came as Worthing opposition councillors raised transparency concerns over questions on ‘controversial’ issues in the town – including the heat network.

At a meeting of the full Worthing Borough Council on Tuesday, October 21, members of the opposition criticised the administration for voting against a motion to extend members’ questions.

In response to the statement, Worthing Borough Council leader Sophie Cox (Labour, Castle) said it was ‘disappointing’ to see the opposition attempting to turn ‘routine council business’ into a ‘political spectacle’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

People on social media have shared similar views about the heat network, after the latest planning application was approved.

One resident wrote on Facebook: “I’m so pleased that you’re delighted that planning permission is approved, Worthing residents not so much.”

Back in July, a family fabric shop in Chapel Road cited persistent disruption in the town centre as the main reason for its permanent closure.

Then, gaming and karaoke bar VIBE also decided to close its venue in Montague Street – also blaming town centre disruption.

Other businesses have continued to trade in the face of adversity – and have held constructive conversations with the Hemiko team in recent weeks.