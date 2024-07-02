Waitrose cupcakes recalled as they may contain undeclared nuts
Waitrose and Partners are recalling packets of their own-brand chocolate mini cupcakes. It’s because some of the packets accidentally have the coffee and walnut variety in them, and so contain nuts which are not mentioned on the label.
A statement from the Food Standards Agency says: “As a result of a packaging error, some packs contain coffee and walnut cupcakes. This means the product is a possible health risk for anyone with an allergy to walnuts (nuts).”
The affected product is Waitrose Chocolate Mini Cupcakes, a pack size of nine, and a best before date of July 20, 2024
Waitrose has told customers not to eat the cakes, but to package them up and return them for a refund. To find out more contact Waitrose customer care on 0800 188 884.
Nut allergies are treated with great seriousness because there is a risk of anaphylaxis, which is when a person can have difficulty breathing or see their heart rhythm or blood pressure affected. Even without anaphylactic shock, there is a likelihood of coming out in hives, stomach pain and vomiting.
