WATCH: West Sussex speciality coffee roasters talk from London Coffee Festival 2023

Dom from Cast Iron coffee roasters in Stane Street, Westhampnett near Chichester spoke from the scene in this video.The West Sussex coffee roastery been raising standards and setting trends within the coffee world since they started roasting in 2014.Each year they are invited to exhibit some of the worlds best coffees at London Coffee Festival. This year they were showcasing high end competition coffees from Ethiopia, Panama and Honduras.The highlight of the festival for roaster Dom was meeting Atrie from Daye Bensa (Ethiopia Coffee exporter) who produced his UK barista championship coffee. The southern heat which was held in Chichester this year saw Dom and Cast Iron come in second place.