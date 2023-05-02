Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
5 hours ago Extra safety checks on 100 fairground and theme park rides across UK
1 hour ago Landmarks for coronation concert ‘Lighting up the Nation’ revealed
1 hour ago Monty Python star Michael Palin’s wife dies
3 hours ago Health unions back new pay offer for millions of NHS staff
3 hours ago Marelle Sturrock: Parents 'devastated’ over death of murdered daughter
4 hours ago Tributes paid to teenager who died after entering river

WATCH: West Sussex speciality coffee roasters talk from London Coffee Festival 2023

As coffee lovers from around the country flocked to London last week, one of the county’s premier roaster spoke from the event.

By The Newsroom
Published 2nd May 2023, 17:26 BST
Updated 2nd May 2023, 17:27 BST

Dom from Cast Iron coffee roasters in Stane Street, Westhampnett near Chichester spoke from the scene in this video.The West Sussex coffee roastery been raising standards and setting trends within the coffee world since they started roasting in 2014.Each year they are invited to exhibit some of the worlds best coffees at London Coffee Festival. This year they were showcasing high end competition coffees from Ethiopia, Panama and Honduras.The highlight of the festival for roaster Dom was meeting Atrie from Daye Bensa (Ethiopia Coffee exporter) who produced his UK barista championship coffee. The southern heat which was held in Chichester this year saw Dom and Cast Iron come in second place.

Cast Iron CoffeeCast Iron Coffee
Cast Iron Coffee
Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Cast Iron CoffeeCast Iron Coffee
Cast Iron Coffee
Related topics:West SussexLondonChichester