Watch what this West Sussex holiday resort offers for family staycations

Katherine Hollisey-McLean
By Katherine Hollisey-McLean

Editor/Content editor/Columnist

Published 6th May 2025, 21:42 BST
Updated 6th May 2025, 21:47 BST
If you fancy a family getaway without the fuss of going to the airport, then I might have found the answer for you.

Because West Sussex has a family holiday resort that offers a plethora of fab food, entertainment, activities and more.

We were invited to review what it’s like to stay at Seal Bay, a West Sussex seaside holiday park nestled right on the coast in Selsey.

Offering a perfect spot for family beach holidays and self-catering breaks, it even offers the possibility of holiday home ownership.

Read all about our stay at Seal Bay.

