Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

If you fancy a family getaway without the fuss of going to the airport, then I might have found the answer for you.

Sign up to the weekly Cost Of Living newsletter. Saving tips, deals and money hacks. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Because West Sussex has a family holiday resort that offers a plethora of fab food, entertainment, activities and more.

We were invited to review what it’s like to stay at Seal Bay, a West Sussex seaside holiday park nestled right on the coast in Selsey.

Offering a perfect spot for family beach holidays and self-catering breaks, it even offers the possibility of holiday home ownership.