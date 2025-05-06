Watch what this West Sussex holiday resort offers for family staycations
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.comVisit Shots! now
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
If you fancy a family getaway without the fuss of going to the airport, then I might have found the answer for you.
Because West Sussex has a family holiday resort that offers a plethora of fab food, entertainment, activities and more.
We were invited to review what it’s like to stay at Seal Bay, a West Sussex seaside holiday park nestled right on the coast in Selsey.
Offering a perfect spot for family beach holidays and self-catering breaks, it even offers the possibility of holiday home ownership.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.