Wave of public support for Horsham newsagent

A wave of public support is being shown to a Horsham newsagent who has been trading in the town for more than 35 years.

Fellow business owners and members of the public are rallying to help spruce up the premises of M&J News on the corner of Denne Road and East Street.

It follows a post on the social media site ‘Visit Horsham’ which highlighted the long-running newsagents and set up a fundraiser to help renovate the building.

It pointed out that the current owner had been running the business single-handedly since the death of her husband and had no plans to give up despite challenging economic conditions, anti social behaviour and shoplifting.

The community were quick to respond with offers of help pouring in. And people are still donating see bit.ly/4n0YBr5

The fundraiser organisers have visited the newsagent who, they say, “said she could not possibly accept financial help. But after showing her the sheer number of genuine and sincere offers of assistance throughout the community, she very gratefully accepted.”

People have been offering their time and skills, as well as donating money to help spruce up the long-standing building. And the nearby Rock pub has offered to put on a lunch spread for people while they help out.

Others have suggested that the best help anyone could offer would be to actually use the shop.

Meanwhile messages of support are still being posted on ‘Visit Horsham.’ One said: “This is so lovely, everyone pulling together to help out. I used to go into her shop daily and speak to her. She's such a lovely lady and very dedicated to her shop.”

Another said: “Glad to donate. Best newsagents in town!” Another fondly recalled: “This was my grandpa's favourite paper shop when he was with us and gave him a much needed reason to get out and about each day.”

Among companies pledging financial support are Gatwick Country Lettings, Greenbuild Design & Construction, Prestige Security Ltd and Queensway Garage. Others have offered their time and equipment.