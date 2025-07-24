A Worthing independent business has announced its closure and the owners have responded to concerns over unfulfilled bookings.

Based in Montague Street, VIBE was Worthing’s ‘ultimate venue’ for karaoke, PS5/Xbox gaming, smart darts, retro gaming, pool, coffee, cocktails and small plates.

It had only opened in November 2024.

A statement from the owners Ru and Hanna Roskilly, this week, read: “It is with a heavy heart that I am writing to let you know we have decided to dissolve VIBE, with immediate effect.

"As you can imagine, we are all gutted.

“Administrators have been appointed and will be contacting future bookings and trade suppliers in due course.”

Reports have since emerged that people are owed large sums of money for unfulfilled bookings with VIBE.

In response, the owners said: "We don’t know officially when the administrators will get in touch with people.

The council said its works in Montague Place will ‘breathe new life’ into the town centre, attracting more visitors by providing a ‘better link to the seafront and boosting local business’. Photo: Worthing Borough Council

"However, it has always been our intention, since the tough decision to close VIBE was made, to personally contact those people that had bookings to arrange refunds of deposits, in full.

"As you can imagine there has been lots to sort in the last 24 hours since it was made public and people will be contacted today (Thursday, July 24).”

Why did VIBE close?

In their statement, Mr and Mrs Roskilly blamed town centre disruption for its closure.

Developer Hemiko’s heat network works have been a bone of contention for months, with Worthing town centre no stranger to road closures and diversions. Photo: Eddie Mitchell

They pointed towards the ongoing heat network, as well as the council’s creation of a new green space in Montague Place – right outside where the business was based.

The party and entertainment venue’s owners said: "The combination of the council destroying the town’s parking, allowing Hemiko to strangle the road network, and choking the town centre with unnecessary ‘development’ work at Montague Place, has meant we can’t continue to trade.

"We set the whole venture up with personal money but with all the above hitting hard we must call it a day.”

Worthing Borough Council said it was ‘saddened to hear’ the news of VIBE’s departure from the town.

The closure of Worthing's High Street car park was scheduled to 'accommodate Hemiko’s installation of the project’s energy hub'. Photo: Eddie Mitchell

A spokesperson added: “We hear the challenges many businesses are facing, from road closures and fewer parking spaces in our town centre to wider economic pressures.

“While the Worthing Heat Network is designed to secure long-term benefits for the community and create a cleaner future for the town, we acknowledge the frustration from businesses about disruption and understand the impact that has been reported.

“We are working closely with Hemiko and local businesses to explore every possible mitigation, both now and as the project progresses. Supporting the high street through these challenges, and into the future, remains a priority.

“Unfortunately the immediate closure of Grafton multi-storey car park hasn’t helped matters, but many spaces do remain available at our other car parks, so please come and enjoy all that our town centre has to offer. To view a map of alternative car parks, please visit: https://www.adur-worthing.gov.uk/parking/car-park-map/.”

The council said its works in Montague Place will ‘breathe new life’ into the town centre, attracting more visitors by providing a ‘better link to the seafront and boosting local business’.

Rita Garner, deputy leader of Worthing Borough Council and cabinet member for regeneration, said: “It’s great news that work on Montague Gardens has started. This lively and attractive green space will revitalise the town centre, creating a welcoming and vibrant setting to meet in and relax for residents and visitors of all ages.”

The works will cost £3.1million, with £2.7million coming from the Community Infrastructure Levy (CIL) Strategic Fund, made up of payments from developers building in the local area, and £400,000 from pooled business rates, agreed with West Sussex County Council.

VIBE is not the first family business in Worthing to cite persistent disruption in the town centre as the main reason for its permanent closure.

The Fabric Shop Ltd is set to close its store in Worthing’s Chapel Road.

The business said one reason for the closure was the ‘continuing increases to our overheads’ and ‘reduced support for business rates’.

However, the main cause, they say, was the ‘unrelenting disruption’ in the town centre – ‘generally but particularly to the Chapel Road and High Street areas’.

Developer Hemiko’s heat network works have been a bone of contention for months, with Worthing town centre no stranger to road closures and diversions.

Heat networks are an alternative to gas boilers and provide heating and hot water to homes and buildings through a network of insulated underground pipes – and Worthing’s forms a key part of the council’s commitment to become a carbon neutral council by 2030 and a net zero area by 2045.

The works were always going to involve disruption and many would argue the end justifies the means – as the council has said, the first phase of the Worthing Heat Network, expected to be complete by 2026, is estimated to cut the town's carbon emissions by 3,000 tonnes a year or the equivalent of taking more than 2,000 cars off the road.

But traders are concerned the disruption is affecting their business, with the Worthing Small Traders group drawing up a list of demands.