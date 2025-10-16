'We are truly honoured' - Prestigious award for Lancing youth care service

A youth care service in Lancing has received an innovation award.

LifetrainUK – based at Mash Barn Lane – has been recognised for its work to engage and inspire young people.

It received an innovation prize at the Sussex Business Conference and Awards ceremony on October 11.

The award, presented by More Radio and sponsored by BSE|3D Limited, celebrated LifetrainUK’s ‘outstanding and creative approach’ to working with young people. The company was nominated for the award by My Choice Children’s Homes – ‘a valued partner organisation’.

Pictured left to right are Dr Natasha Emin, director of LifetrainUK, and Lisa Curle, Lisa Lawrence & Dawn Ives from My Choice Children's Homes. (Photo contributed)

Dr Natasha Emin, director of LifetrainUK, said: “We are truly honoured to receive the innovation award.

“Our mission has always been to find creative ways to connect with and support young people. To be recognised for this work is a privilege, and we are especially grateful to My Choice Children’s Homes for nominating us.”

LifetrainUK offers therapeutic care and interventions in innovative ways that engage and inspire young people. These include:

– Therapy sessions on paddleboards;

– Gym-based therapeutic programmes;

– Creative, activity-based interventions;

– Facilitating the Duke of Edinburgh’s Award;

– Children’s holidays and a wide range of experiential opportunities.

This pioneering approach ensures that young people are ‘not only supported therapeutically’ but are also ‘empowered to build confidence, resilience, and new skills’.

The awards ceremony also saw My Choice Children’s Homes named business of the year – a ‘success warmly congratulated’ by the LifetrainUK team.

“We extend our heartfelt congratulations to My Choice Children’s Homes on their well- deserved win,” Dr Emin said.

“We are proud to continue working alongside them to deliver life-changing opportunities for children and young people.”

LifetrainUK is a leading provider of therapeutic care, training, and youth programmes across Sussex and beyond. With a strong focus on creativity, innovation, and partnership, the organisation delivers therapeutic interventions in non-traditional ways, from paddleboard therapy to gym-based sessions.

LifetrainUK also facilitates the Duke of Edinburgh’s Award and runs a wide range of children’s holidays and experiences designed to inspire, engage, and empower young people.