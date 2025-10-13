'We have loved serving you' - Popular West Sussex café confirms last day of trading

A popular café near Arundel has confirmed when it will serve customers for the last time.

The Whiteways Takeaway Kiosk at Bury Hill, Houghton, has proved particularly popular with bikers and walkers over the years.

It has an average rating of 4.3 stars from 1,652 Google reviews.

A social media post on Monday, October 13, confirmed the business will soon be closing.

The Facebook notice read: “Dear customers and friends we want to convey our heartfelt gratitude of you all being a part of our journey for the past 20 years.

“Your connection with us goes beyond transactions, and we're grateful for the emotional bond we share.

“We have loved serving you over the years and meeting you all through the good and the bad times.

“We know you have many options to choose from, we thank you for choosing us.”

The last day of trading will be Sunday, October 19.

"Please come along and say your goodbyes,” the café owners added.

“We would love to see you all and to say thank you for all your support.”

The team hinted that this won’t be the end for the business, encouraging customers to ‘keep an eye on our social media pages, for more adventures that we are hoping to make’.