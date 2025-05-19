The Bohemian, Bespoke Outfitters, is a travelling service with staff who can bring their high-class skills to your door.

Co-owner Jas Mohmood, 28, said: “We’re very excited be launching this summer with our first event in Worthing.

"The Bohemian was built from a friendship and a mutual love of menswear, blending traditional tailoring with modern creativity, all built around a lot of fun and excellent service.

“We specialise in bespoke suits, shirts, and restored vintage pieces. With everything we do being British based, from the fabrics we source, to our London workshop where we make our beautiful garments, we have committed to slowing down fashion and not outsourcing abroad.”

Jas told Sussex World that she previously worked at a tailors in Brighton where she met her now business partner, Gabe, 26, who was previously a jeweller.

"I fell in love with menswear and tailoring and we just got to the point where we thought we could do this ourselves,” Jas said.

"We want to do it in our own way and branch out on our own.

“We started off our own tailors, called The Bohemian.

“We specialise in men's and women's and all gender identities. We focus on shape more than anything.

“We do a lot of sustainable products as well and everything that we make and source is UK based.

"We've got a lot of people coming in from all over the world to use our service.”

Jas said The Bohemian ‘can make you something really beautiful’ with ‘high-end luxury garments’.

She added: “It will cost you a bit of money but it should be something you have for a very long time.

"We really want to focus on the service and the continuity of having people coming back to us. I think a massive part of that is that personal experience and really making those garments personal for you.

"We put so much effort and time into our service and in that personal garment.

“Whether it’s for a wedding or a new job, these are important moments for people and we want to get it right to make people feel special.

"Although we are a high-end service, it is a luxury service.”

Jas said she and Gabe were ‘looking at a studio in Brighton’, but they decided to start off as a ‘travelling tailoring service’.

They already have customers across the South Coast, including Portsmouth, Seaford, Brighton, Worthing and Hove.

“We can come to you,” Jas said.

"We have a couple of little offices that we're renting, including in Worthing and Hove.

"I live in Worthing so I spend a lot of time going around, meeting local business owners and just chatting to local people about what we do.

“This is our first step so it’s really exciting. We're trying to put a new twist on what bespoke tailoring can be and It's going really well.”

