The Maypole Inn – the only pub in the Arun village – has been run by husband and wife team, Ian and Sam Smith, since 2017.
Problems began almost immediately when they started receiving bills relating to water usage before the couple purchased the pub – and the adjoining flat.
This matter was resolved but, eight years on, Ian and Sam remain embroiled in a row with Portsmouth Water, over a ‘very old supply pipe’, which is ‘about 600 meters’ away from the pub.
The pipe ‘keeps leaking’ – leaving the pub with no water – but the landlords have been told they need to foot the bill of more than £50,000.
"The major issue was that we didn't know we had a meter when we bought the property,” Sam explained.
"It took them two and a half years to find the water meter.
“We are struggling as a pub to survive in the current climate, [without the issue] of this very old supply pipe to our pub and flat. We had a leak and had a lot of issues getting it fixed as it was on highway road.
“In the end Portsmouth Water came and fixed it but only agreed to do it if we pay them.
“We feel that we should not be responsible for a pipe that is not in or near our boundaries.
"We have asked for our water meter to be moved from the end of Maypole Lane to on or near our boundary as most people have. But they refused.”
Sam said it would cost £67,000 to install a new pipe.
Portsmouth Water said the arrangement in place is ‘very common for commercial properties’, whilst the company said it has ‘gone above and beyond’ to support the customer.
But Sam argued that having a supply pipe ‘all the way down the lane’ is ‘impossible to deal with’.
She added: “We can’t repair it easily as it’s on highway road. We would like it replaced as it’s very old and keeps leaking, leaving us with no water. But we feel that we should not have to replace and pay for it.
“They've come back with bills, which we we can't afford.
“It's just absolutely nuts and they are going to bring our business to a close if they carry on like this.
"It's not just a pub, it's a home. We will have to shut down and we're going to lose everything if this isn’t sorted.”
Portsmouth Water said the company is ‘aware of this situation’, and ‘fully appreciates the customer’s concerns’ around the maintenance of their private supply pipe, which runs through third-party land.
A spokesperson for the company added: “While we know this is frustrating, this arrangement is very common for commercial properties and, as is the case for all of our customers, responsibility for the supply pipe sits with the property owner.
"The water meter for the property is located at the point where ownership and responsibility for the pipe changes from Portsmouth Water to the customer, as is standard practice.
"We have gone above and beyond in this instance to support the customer, with our emergency repair and maintenance team attending out of hours to fix a fault on the customer's pipe.
"We are always happy to offer advice and guidance about the responsibilities our customers may have for pipes in and around their properties. We would encourage anyone with questions or concerns to reach out to us."
