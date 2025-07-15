The Maypole Inn – the only pub in the Arun village – has been run by husband and wife team, Ian and Sam Smith, since 2017.

Problems began almost immediately when they started receiving bills relating to water usage before the couple purchased the pub – and the adjoining flat.

This matter was resolved but, eight years on, Ian and Sam remain embroiled in a row with Portsmouth Water, over a ‘very old supply pipe’, which is ‘about 600 meters’ away from the pub.

The pipe ‘keeps leaking’ – leaving the pub with no water – but the landlords have been told they need to foot the bill of more than £50,000.

"The major issue was that we didn't know we had a meter when we bought the property,” Sam explained.

"It took them two and a half years to find the water meter.

“We are struggling as a pub to survive in the current climate, [without the issue] of this very old supply pipe to our pub and flat. We had a leak and had a lot of issues getting it fixed as it was on highway road.

“In the end Portsmouth Water came and fixed it but only agreed to do it if we pay them.

“We feel that we should not be responsible for a pipe that is not in or near our boundaries.

"We have asked for our water meter to be moved from the end of Maypole Lane to on or near our boundary as most people have. But they refused.”

Sam said it would cost £67,000 to install a new pipe.

Portsmouth Water said the arrangement in place is ‘very common for commercial properties’, whilst the company said it has ‘gone above and beyond’ to support the customer.

But Sam argued that having a supply pipe ‘all the way down the lane’ is ‘impossible to deal with’.

She added: “We can’t repair it easily as it’s on highway road. We would like it replaced as it’s very old and keeps leaking, leaving us with no water. But we feel that we should not have to replace and pay for it.

“They've come back with bills, which we we can't afford.

“It's just absolutely nuts and they are going to bring our business to a close if they carry on like this.

"It's not just a pub, it's a home. We will have to shut down and we're going to lose everything if this isn’t sorted.”

Portsmouth Water said the company is ‘aware of this situation’, and ‘fully appreciates the customer’s concerns’ around the maintenance of their private supply pipe, which runs through third-party land.

A spokesperson for the company added: “While we know this is frustrating, this arrangement is very common for commercial properties and, as is the case for all of our customers, responsibility for the supply pipe sits with the property owner.

"The water meter for the property is located at the point where ownership and responsibility for the pipe changes from Portsmouth Water to the customer, as is standard practice.

"We have gone above and beyond in this instance to support the customer, with our emergency repair and maintenance team attending out of hours to fix a fault on the customer's pipe.

"We are always happy to offer advice and guidance about the responsibilities our customers may have for pipes in and around their properties. We would encourage anyone with questions or concerns to reach out to us."

1 . Pub landlords fear for future amid row with water company Ian Smith runs the Maypole Inn pub with his wife Sam Photo: Eddie Mitchell

2 . Pub landlords fear for future amid row with water company The landlords of the Maypole Inn in Yapton are embroiled in a responsibility row with Portsmouth Water, over a ‘very old supply pipe’, which is ‘about 600 meters’ away from the pub. Photo: Eddie Mitchell

3 . PICTURED THE LONG LANE WHERE THYE WILL HAVE TO PAY £67K TO INSTALL A PIPE We are having a lot of issues with Portsmouth water. We are struggling as a pub to survive in the current climate and a very old supply pipe to our pub and flat. We had a leak at the weekend and had a lot of issues getting it fixed as is was on highway road. In the end Portsmouth water came and fixed it as we have my father living with us who is 83. But they only agreed to do it if we pay them. But we feel that we would not be responsible for a pipe that is not in or near our boundaries. We have asked for our water meter to be moved from the end of maypole lane to on or near our boundary as most people have. But they refused us. But have a supply pipe all the way down the lane is impossible to deal with as we can’t repair easy as it’s on highway road. Ed would like it replaced as it’s very old and keeps leaking leaving us with not water. But we feel that we should not have to replace and pay for it. I enclose photos of leak which was repaired and photo where our meter is located to out home and business. Please help us This is email I have just sent our local MP We are trying to fight Portsmouth water Pictured is the lane, where Ian and Sam would have to pay £67,000 to install a new pipe Photo: Eddie Mitchell

4 . Pub landlords fear for future amid row with water company The Maypole Inn – the only pub in Yapton – has been run by husband and wife team, Ian (pictured) and Sam Smith, since 2017. Photo: Eddie Mitchell