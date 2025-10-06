'We’re incredibly humbled and grateful' - Rustington family business wins award after anonymous nomination

The owners of a family business in Rustington have picked up an award after an anonymous nomination – and they will now attend a prestigious national ceremony.

The team at Aubrey Bird Carpets and Flooring is celebrating after taking home the South East – Sussex, Best Carpet and Flooring Shop Award at the Englands Business Awards.

The business was anonymously nominated for the award and was recognised among many other established businesses in the area.

Owners Ian Bird and his father-in-law Nigel Smart attended the black-tie event at the Ashford International Hotel, along with shop staff member Hilary, and their partners, expecting only to enjoy the evening.

Instead, they were thrilled to hear Aubrey Bird Carpets and Flooring announced as the winner in their category.

“Considering we've only been trading for under a year, it's absolutely fantastic,” Ian said.

"It’s obviously a team effort. It’s thanks to the fitters, the shop staff, and of course our customers – new and old – who voted for us and supported us throughout the year.”

Nigel explained how the business came to be.

He said: “The company was previously known as Colin’s Carpets, where I worked as a fitter for 14 years. When Colin decided to retire, he offered me the chance to take it over, and he only wanted to sell it to me.

"I went into partnership with my father-in-law, Nigel. We officially took over on January 2, and have just been working hard to keep it alive.”

Despite being new, the team’s commitment to quality service and community values stood out.

“We had to gather votes, and I believe a mystery shopper visited too,” Ian said. “We still don’t know who nominated us but we’re incredibly humbled and grateful.”

The award now takes pride of place in their shop window at 84 Woodlands Avenue, Rustington, for the whole community to see.

“It’s a big boost for us as a small local business,” Ian added.

"We’re automatically entered into the grand final in Birmingham this November. It’s exciting but a bit nerve-wracking too.

"It's all a very unique experience.”

Find out more at https://ab-carpets-flooring.co.uk/