Significant funding has been secured to ‘assist in the development’ of 90 new homes in West Sussex.

Arundel Gate Finance has secured £30m of funding from Paragon Bank – including a £12 million revolving loan facility.

"[This will] assist in the development of 90 high-quality residential homes in Arundel, West Sussex,” a Paragon spokesperson said.

“The company has appointed multi award-winning Kent-based developer Esquire Developments as development partner on the Arundel Gate scheme, which is a mix of 63 two, three, four and five-bedroom houses for private sale.”

The Arundel housing scheme will consist of one-bed maisonettes, plus two and three-bed houses for affordable housing. Photo: Paragon Bank

The scheme will also consist of one-bed maisonettes, plus two and three-bed houses for affordable housing.

The development, located off Ford Road in the castle town, will be ‘all-electric’ – resulting in a development that is ‘carbon efficient’, offering at least a 50 per cent reduction in carbon emissions through air source heat pumps and a ‘fabric-first approach to the homes themselves’. The development will be constructed on land owned by the Norfolk Estate.

Henry Arundel, of the Norfolk Estate, said: “We are delighted to be partnering with Esquire Developments and Paragon to bring forward this legacy scheme in Arundel where there is a strong need for quality new homes.

"The houses have been designed with sustainability in mind whilst also reflecting the traditional character of the local area. Twenty of the 27 affordable units will be delivered at social rents in conjunction with the newly-formed Arundel Community Land Trust, whose involvement we greatly appreciate.”

The development, located off Ford Road, will be ‘all-electric’ – resulting in a development that is ‘carbon efficient’. Photo: Paragon Bank

The Arundel Gate development is set to launch sales at the end of 2023, with information to appear on Esquire Development's website ‘in due course’.

Paul Henry, managing director of Esquire Developments, said: “After high demand and success in Kent through both our large and small developments, we are excited to bring new homes and set new standards to such a highly regarded community.

“The development will have a showhome, sales and choices suite which will allow prospective clients to personalise their new home from our large selection of high-specification finishes, which is a huge benefit of purchasing off-plan.

"We are already receiving enquiries about Arundel Gate which is an encouraging start as we begin to prepare for the launch of this highly anticipated development.”

The financial boost has been provided by Paragon’s development finance division in a deal led by relationship director Toby Burgess and senior portfolio manager Joshua Mann.