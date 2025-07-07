West Sussex businesses host huge staff party to mark 25 years – in pictures

Templespa and Ryan Fit Hub joined forces for a summer celebration full of energy, fun and local pride.

Luxury skincare brand Templespa and fitness specialists Ryan Fit hub hosted a staff summer party in Burpham Village Hall and Field on July 2.

More than 100 staff enjoyed games, sports, great food, dancing and laughter – all in honour of Templespa’s 25th anniversary and to celebrate the people who make the brand what it is today.

Founded in Sussex and now found in top spas and hotels around the world, Templespa has remained proudly rooted in the local community as it continues to grow from strength to strength.

Matt Ryan, managing director of Ryan Fit Hub, said: “It was an honour for Billy and me to be part of such a special day. Supporting another successful local business that’s doing brilliantly and knows how to throw a great party was a real pleasure.”

A spokesperson for Templespa said: “The day marked not only a milestone in the Templespa journey but a joyful celebration of its dedicated staff and the power of local collaboration.”

1 . Templespa Littlehampton businesses Templespa and Ryan Fit Hub joined forces to mark 25 years in business and celebrate their staff. Photo: Contributed

