Littlehampton's much-loved Windmill Cinema was saved following a devastating fire which destroyed the Harvester restaurant in August 2023.

Following the fire, there was water damage to the cinema foyer and kiosk. Asbestos also had to be safely removed from the damaged ceiling of the Windmill complex and there had to be a full fire risk assessment.

"After undergoing extensive renovation, the Windmill Entertainment Centre will be back in business on April 17, 2024,” Arun District Council announced on Tuesday, April 2.

"Arun District Council and Freedom Leisure embarked upon a programme of repairs of the building on August 10, 2023 after a fire destroyed the neighbouring Harvester.

“These included restorations to the roof and boiler room, asbestos removal from the ceiling and electrical panels being replaced to ensure the safety of everyone using the centre.”

The council said a new studio floor has been installed along with a replacement carpet for the auditorium and a new skylight.

A spokesperson added: “The exterior of the centre was also repainted ready to welcome back users of this vibrant community hub.

"The doors will open on April 17 for a production of the 1950s musical, The Pajama Game, performed by LPOS (formerly known as Littlehampton Players Operatic Society).”

Freedom Leisure, which manages the facility in partnership with Arun District Council, said it was happy to be reopening the centre after the extensive period of repair and refurbishment.

Matt Williams, General manager at Freedom Leisure, said: “Following months of work, working closely with Arun District Council, we are proud to welcome back this beloved venue to the heart of the community.

"As a hub for residents and societies alike, we have eagerly awaited the Windmill Entertainment Centre resuming its role as a vibrant space for gatherings, events, and performances.

“We are delighted to throw open our doors once again and extend a warm invitation to the entire community.

"The Windmill has been a cornerstone of community life, and we cannot wait to see it bustling with activity once more. We extend our heartfelt gratitude to all our patrons for their patience and support throughout this process.

“With a renewed commitment to serving the diverse needs of the community, Freedom Leisure looks forward to hosting a wide array of events and activities at the Windmill Entertainment Centre.”

Carol Birch, chairman of the housing and wellbeing committee at Arun District Council, urged people to ‘please come along and support the Windmill’.

She added: “We are delighted that the Windmill will reopen this spring with the production of The Pajama Game by LPOS, which I’m sure will be fantastic.

"The team who run the centre are very much looking forward to welcoming back all hirers of the facility and providing entertainment in this much-loved venue.”

The Windmill Cinema is set to begin screenings from July 1. Film showings will continue at Littlehampton Town Council’s Millennium Chamber, ‘along with other local venues’.

For more information, visit https://windmillcinema.co.uk.

