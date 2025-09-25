West Sussex country pub announces closure - temporarily

A West Sussex country pub has announced it is to close temporarily.

Sign up to the weekly Cost Of Living newsletter. Saving tips, deals and money hacks. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Welldiggers Arms off the A283 near Petworth will shut on October 5 – but plans to reopen on Saturday November 1.

The pub says it is closing for ‘a stunning new look’ – a refurbishment of its 14 en-suite rooms and a refresh of the pub.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesperson said: “We will be temporarily closed to give you brand-new, boutique bedrooms and an even better pub and restaurant to enjoy.”

The cosy country pub has spectacular views across the South Downs National Park and prides itself on locally sourced and freshly cooked pub food with award-winning beers, ales and wines on offer.