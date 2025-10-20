West Sussex country pub gets set to reopen with 'stunning new look'
The Welldiggers Arms off the A283 near Petworth shut on October 5 – but plans to reopen on November 1.
The pub says it will reopen with ‘a stunning new look’ following refurbishment of its 14 en-suite boutique rooms as well as the pub restaurant and bar.
A spokesperson said: “We’re excited to announce that our refurbishment is going wonderfully and we will be reopening with our new look on Saturday November 1.”
The cosy country pub, which has spectacular views across the South Downs National Park, prides itself on locally sourced and freshly cooked pub food with award-winning beers, ales and wines on offer.