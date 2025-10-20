West Sussex country pub gets set to reopen with 'stunning new look'

By Sarah Page
Published 20th Oct 2025, 10:33 BST
A West Sussex country pub is getting set to reopen after closing temporarily for refurbishment.

The Welldiggers Arms off the A283 near Petworth shut on October 5 – but plans to reopen on November 1.

The pub says it will reopen with ‘a stunning new look’ following refurbishment of its 14 en-suite boutique rooms as well as the pub restaurant and bar.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A spokesperson said: “We’re excited to announce that our refurbishment is going wonderfully and we will be reopening with our new look on Saturday November 1.”

The Welldiggers Arms near Petworth is to reopen on November 1 following refurbishmentplaceholder image
The Welldiggers Arms near Petworth is to reopen on November 1 following refurbishment

The cosy country pub, which has spectacular views across the South Downs National Park, prides itself on locally sourced and freshly cooked pub food with award-winning beers, ales and wines on offer.

The Welldiggers Arms is a Butcombe Boutique Inn, part of Butcombe Pubs and Inns, an independent eclectic chain across the south of England.

Related topics:PetworthPubsEngland
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice