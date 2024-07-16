West Sussex dog-friendly pub 'busier than ever' after extensive transformation - This is what has changed

Frogshole Farm in Maidenbower Drive, Crawley now has a brighter, more contemporary aesthetic after a complete transformation.

A refreshed bar, new soft furnishings and an expanded dining space are just some of the new changes that have been made to provide guests with a relaxed and warm environment to enjoy their visit.

General manager Vania Mendonca explained: “The refurb was the big bang – we are now busier than ever.

"The pub was not that bad but it needed a bit of love and modernisation. The bigger changes were to the outside and inside seating. Getting a new decor was a massive impact for the guests.

“The big wow is the toilets.

"It has gone super well. Regulars are happy. New guests are happy. Everyone is massively happy with the refurb.”

One of the biggest selling points of the pub, particularly for dog owners, is that four-legged friends are more than welcome. The Frogshole Farm has a dedicated dog-friendly space in the bar, along with water available on request to ensure they are as comfortable as their owners.

"Our sales have massively increased,” Vania said. “Our guest reviews online increased.

"Everyone is loving it and saying we've done a great job. The pub is full every day with people from as far as the north of England.”

The Frogshole Farm now offers a great value weekly fixed price menu with three courses available for £13.79 from 12pm to 5pm, Monday to Friday and £16.99 after 5pm, Monday to Friday.

There is also a fixed price Sunday lunch menu with up to three courses available, including the classic pub roast, with guests able to add a three sides bundle of cauliflower cheese, stuffing wrapped in bacon and Yorkshire puddings for £6.49.

With new chefs brought in, the pub has updated its menu to include a wide range of new, delicious dishes, including chicken schnitzel, rainbow lasagne and cheese and bacon burger and steaks. There is something to suit all tastebuds.

The stunning starter options include a wide-range of appetisers, including salt & pepper calamari (£6.99) and chargrilled lamb koftas (£6.99).

With options available for vegetarians and vegans, there is also the perfect burger for those who can’t decide between beef and chicken.

This is the ultimate burger (beef burger, fiery chicken fries, cheese and back bacon topped with cheese sauce and onion fries served with southern gravy in a brioche-style bun – £15.29).

As well as the staples of a pub menu, there is even a chicken tikka masala on offer, served with pilau rice and two naan breads (£13.29). You can also spend a tad more to add gunpowder potato samosas and poppadoms.

“All the food is more fresh,” Vania said. “The menu and design is five stars. Our new chefs worked in restaurants so they are used to being under pressure and being busy.

“You have to come and try us, it's like magic."

For more information, or to make a booking at the new-look Frogshole Farm, visit www.emberinns.co.uk/nationalsearch/southeast/frogshole-farm-crawley#/

