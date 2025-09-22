West Sussex events venue seeks new premises licence

A West Sussex events venue is seeking a new licence for a marquee within a walled garden.

An application for the premises licence has been submitted to Horsham District Council for The Hidden Spirit at the walled garden at the Highden Estate at Washington.

The estate – a venue for weddings, parties, corporate events and more – is situated within the South Downs National Park.

The walled garden is described as “a true gem, dating back to the Victorian era and meticulously maintained ever since. As you step through the garden door, you are instantly transported into a serene and tranquil space.

"The high walls surrounding the garden provide both privacy and security, creating a perfect venue for any occasion.”

It adds: “Guests can relish the feeling of being cocooned within nature's embrace while enjoying the festivities within the safety of the garden walls.”

The estate covers nearly 1,000 acres of woodland and fields and has been owned and managed by the Denman family for more than 80 years.

