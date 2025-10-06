West Sussex firm to giveaway free coffees next week – and here’s how to get one

EDGE Tea & Coffee in Ford is taking part in UK Coffee Week, the nationwide celebration of coffee and the people who grow it, running from 13–19 October.

As part of the campaign, EDGE will be hosting a special Free Coffee Day on Wednesday, October 15, giving away 8oz coffees completely free of charge from its café in Ford Road.

Customers can enjoy their brew on the house and are encouraged to make a donation instead of paying, with all proceeds going directly to Project Waterfall.

In addition, EDGE is thrilled to announce the launch of a brand-new coffee in collaboration with UK Coffee Week and Project Waterfall. A percentage of proceeds from every bag sold during this week will be donated to the cause, ensuring that each cup helps fund clean water, sanitation, and education projects in coffee-growing communities across the world.

Today, 703 million people around the world don’t have access to clean water. The majority live in isolated rural areas — the same places where much of the world’s coffee is grown. UK Coffee Week raises funds to support Project Waterfall, the charity dedicated to tackling this global issue.

A spokesman said: “We’re excited to be part of UK Coffee Week because coffee is at the heart of what we do, and it’s important to give back to the communities that make it possible. Free Coffee Day is our way of saying thank you to our customers, while the launch of our new coffee helps ensure continued support for Project Waterfall’s incredible work.”

Customers can get involved by visiting the EDGE roastery and café in Ford, just outside Arundel, or by following along on EDGE’s social channels, where updates and behind-the-scenes content will be shared throughout UK Coffee Week.

For more information, visit www.edge-coffee.co.uk or pop by the café during UK Coffee Week.