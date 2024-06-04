West Sussex hair and makeup artist hailed as one of the best in Britain
Ellie Murphy, who lives in Rudgwick near Horsham, has won second place in the the UK Hair and Beauty Awards 2024.
"I’m absolutely thrilled,” said Ellie. “I'm still in a bit of shock that I actually came second out of the whole UK!”
Twenty-seven-year-old Ellie has nearly 10 years’ experience in the industry and started her own business – Elligance Hair and Makeup, specialising in bridal hair and makeup – after moving to West Sussex four years ago. She now covers West Sussex, Surrey, and surrounding areas.
The move to Sussex meant rebranding her business and starting from scratch. “It meant finding new clientele, and getting my name out there, not to mention Covid getting in the way and making life very challenging,” she said. "However, I kept pushing for my dream, working even harder and crazy hours to get to where I am now.”
Ellie began her career at Brushstroke, Shepperton Film Studios, where she completed a rigorous two-year course, gaining a double distinction, mastering the artistry for film, theatre, and fashion.
Her expertise encompasses photoshoots, music videos, catwalks, magazines, and TV interviews.
But her passion is for bridal beauty and she takes pride in ensuring that every bride feels their best as they walk down the aisle.
“Achieving the national second place winner for Best Bridal Makeup Individual out of the whole UK – just WOW!” she said. “Not only that, but I also secured a place in the national top 25 for Best Bridal Hair Individual. I'm incredibly proud and grateful for these achievements.”