Tao Academy of Martial Arts will open in a unit on Modern Moulds Business Park, in Harwood Road, Wick, on May 17.

Tao started in 2014 after founder Mark Fisher studied various different martial arts systems. He has 35 years of martial arts experience and 20 years of teaching experience.

Mark said: “At Tao, we pride ourselves on being an inclusive club giving the opportunity of fun and learning life skills for everyone that wants it. Whatever their ability or background.

“Our aim is to build the local community helping to make them feel more confident, stronger, give them more self esteem, and feel safer on the streets. We also help with social awareness and interactions, making better decisions and facing life challenges.”

The school will be offering: boxing, Brazilian jiu-jitsu, kickboxing, Krav Maga, mixed style self defence, ladies only self defence, gradings and competitions, SEN classes, limited ability classes, community days, karate kids parties, weapons defence, and various workshops.

Tao has classes for all ages and abilities from 3 years upwards.

Mark added: “The school has been through many challenges over the years but by living by our moto of ‘never give up’.

“We survived and thrived again. We are now looking to grow even further to offer more to the community by having our own HQ for the classes.”

For more information, call 07752737777 or visit www.taosdf.com

1 . Tao Academy of Martial Arts Tao Academy of Martial Arts has a new home on Modern Moulds Business Park, in Harwood Road, Wick Photo: Contributed

