West Sussex pub makes 'Top 100 Restaurants for Brunch and Lunch' list – and it's a great spot for Mother's Day

A West Sussex restaurant has made it on to a list of the Top 100 brunch and lunch venues in the UK.

Sign up to the weekly Cost Of Living newsletter. Saving tips, deals and money hacks. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Cat Inn in North Lane, West Hoathly, near East Grinstead, is the only restaurant in the county to be included on the list compiled by OpenTable.

Revealed this week, the list celebrates brunch and lunch venues that may inspire people’s Mother’s Day dining plans. According to OpenTable, recent consumer research reveals that half (50 per cent) of mums in the UK have had to arrange their own celebratory Mother’s Day meal. With more than half of Brits (53 per cent) planning to dine out at a restaurant this Mother’s Day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Cat Inn is a 16th century free house with four bedrooms, sitting high on a spur of the Sussex Weald.

The Cat Inn in West Hoathly, West Sussex. Picture: Google Street View

The pub’s website said: “Being a free house we pride ourselves in the quality of our real ale, and concentrate on local breweries, such as Harvey's of Lewes and other micro breweries. We offer an extensive wine list and have a wide selection available by the glass. We are proud to offer great English sparkling wine and table wine.

“Our food is cooked to order, using fresh, seasonal and where possible locally sourced ingredients. Our menus change on a regular basis and we also offer a small selection of seasonal specials on a daily basis.

“We welcome children over the age of 7. Dogs are welcome in the ‘pub’ area of the Cat, they are not permitted in the dining room.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Other restaurants on the OpenTable brunch and lunch list include The Gallery in London, The Ivy Brasserie, Spinningfields in Manchester, Mamma Roma Ristorante in Edinburgh and The Jolly Fisherman at Craster in Northumberland.