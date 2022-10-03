Sally gave Mr Griffith a tour of the pub and restaurant, which is already the winner of the Marston’s Pub of the Year 2022. Mr Griffith said: “Sally and ‘Team Gun’ should be immensely proud of what they have achieved to reach this stage of the national Awards. The Gun Inn is a wonderful rural pub with character, charm and great food. I have given practical support to the pub industry by producing a South Downs Pub Guide booklet and website to showcase the many excellent establishments around the area, and The Gun Inn was one of the pubs included.”​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​