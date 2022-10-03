West Sussex pub up for Pub of the Year title at awards event tomorrow
Arundel & South Downs MP Andrew Griffith visited The Gun Inn in Findon to congratulate landlady Sally Harris on being nominated for Pub of the Year in the Great British Pub Awards.
The Gun Inn is the only West Sussex pub to reach the finals. The winners in each category will be announced at a festival dinner tomorrow night (October 4).
Read More
Sally gave Mr Griffith a tour of the pub and restaurant, which is already the winner of the Marston’s Pub of the Year 2022. Mr Griffith said: “Sally and ‘Team Gun’ should be immensely proud of what they have achieved to reach this stage of the national Awards. The Gun Inn is a wonderful rural pub with character, charm and great food. I have given practical support to the pub industry by producing a South Downs Pub Guide booklet and website to showcase the many excellent establishments around the area, and The Gun Inn was one of the pubs included.”