West Sussex restaurant is now a building site as makeover gets underway

Sam Morton
By Sam Morton

Chief Reporter

Published 12th Sep 2024, 15:10 BST
A Harvester restaurant in West Sussex is undergoing a major refurbishment.

Photos taken today (Thursday, September 12) show that the Harvester Britannia restaurant – in Grinstead Lane, Lancing – has been fenced off whilst builders work at the site.

In a message to customers, a sign reads: “Sorry, our Harvester restaurant is now closed. But this doesn’t have to be goodbye.

"Find your nearest Harvester at harvester.co.uk/restaurants.”

Although this message suggests the restaurant is shutting for good, the company has emailed customers to say it is only ‘closing its doors for a little while’.

The email read: “We wanted to let you know that on 02-09-2024, Harvester Britannia will be closing its doors for a little while and having a brand new makeover.

“You can find your next nearest local here: https://t.news.harvester.co.uk/r/

The Harvester, owned by Mitchells & Butlers, has more than 150 restaurants across the UK – all serving a ‘combination of fresh food straight from the grill and pub food classics’.

A spokesperson for the restaurant chain said: “Whether you're looking for a cosy spot for a family dinner, a relaxed evening out with friends, or a hearty brunch to kick-start your day, our restaurants near you are ready to serve up a feast.

"Harvester is the home of the famous salad bar – free unlimited fresh salad with every meal. With so many ingredients available, the possibilities are limited only by your imagination.”

Harvester restaurant closed for refurbishment

Photo: Sussex World

Harvester restaurant closed for refurbishment

Photo: Sussex World

Harvester restaurant closed for refurbishment

Photo: Sussex World

Related topics:West SussexLancing
