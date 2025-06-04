West Sussex restaurant launches new menu with help of Michelin-starred chef
The Norfolk Arms Hotel in Arundel invited Sussex based Chef, Tom Kemble to collaborate on its new summer menu. It launched on Tuesday, June 3, with a special event at the hotel in High Street.
Tom Kemble was head Chef at Bonhams Restaurant where he led the restaurant to earn a Michelin star within seven months of opening. he was also head chef at the Pass, globally renowned Swedish restaurant Faviken and more recently Chalk at the Wiston Estate.
He helped to design a menu for the Norfolk Arms concentrating on locally sourced, ingredient-led dishes with an emphasis on fresh fish and seafood. Dishes include fresh catch of the day, lemon sole, cod cheeks in tempura served with sauce gribiche, calamari fritti cone, deep fried squid in semolina and Togarashi spice.
The menu also features Nutbourne tomato panzanella and Berkswell Cheese Quiche.
A spokesperson for the hotel said: “Tom and his team will be launching the menu on Tuesday 3rd June and building an exciting and innovative kitchen brigade in the heart of Arundel.”
