West Sussex restaurant launches new menu with help of Michelin-starred chef

A West Sussex restaurant had the help of a critically acclaimed chef to launch its new menu.

Sign up to the weekly Cost Of Living newsletter. Saving tips, deals and money hacks. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Norfolk Arms Hotel in Arundel invited Sussex based Chef, Tom Kemble to collaborate on its new summer menu. It launched on Tuesday, June 3, with a special event at the hotel in High Street.

Tom Kemble was head Chef at Bonhams Restaurant where he led the restaurant to earn a Michelin star within seven months of opening. he was also head chef at the Pass, globally renowned Swedish restaurant Faviken and more recently Chalk at the Wiston Estate.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He helped to design a menu for the Norfolk Arms concentrating on locally sourced, ingredient-led dishes with an emphasis on fresh fish and seafood. Dishes include fresh catch of the day, lemon sole, cod cheeks in tempura served with sauce gribiche, calamari fritti cone, deep fried squid in semolina and Togarashi spice.

The Norfolk Arms Hotel launched its new menu with the help of a critically acclaimed Sussex chef. Picture: Steve Penticost

The menu also features Nutbourne tomato panzanella and Berkswell Cheese Quiche.

A spokesperson for the hotel said: “Tom and his team will be launching the menu on Tuesday 3rd June and building an exciting and innovative kitchen brigade in the heart of Arundel.”