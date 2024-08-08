Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A family business in a seaside West Sussex town is celebrating the opening of a new restaurant – which replaces an historic hotel, with a bed and breakfast to follow later this year.

Soul Kitchen & Bar is the new name for The Nelson Hotel at 61 Pier Road, which closed in July 2017. Plans were put in place to knock down the building, for a major refurbishment project, but this was heavily delayed due to the Covid pandemic.

Restaurant manager Goran Miteski, whose in-laws have owned the business for more than 30 years, said the family fended off proposals from developers to turn the property into flats.

Goran, who worked in hospitality for more than 20 years, said the new restaurant has filled a gap in the market.

“Littlehampton was missing something like this,” he said.

"We want to create something more special and comfortable for people to enjoy the atmosphere. Everyone can find a nice peaceful experience and come back again.

"We have changed the menu completely. The restaurant will be more like a tapas bar, offering quick, easy, simple food and quick service.

“There’s something for everybody – pizzas, sandwiches, breakfast options, cocktails.

Goran Miteski (left) with his father-in-law, Peter Stojanovski (second,left), mother-in-law Loreta Stojanovski (second,right) and sister-in-law Tina Karafilovski (right). The mayor of Littlehampton, Sean Lee (centre) joined them at the business launch event. Photo contributed

"We have been advertising for staff, for a long time, with 12 to 15 jobs created. Youngsters in the summer can come and help in here.”

Goran’s in-laws, Peter and Loreta Stojanovski, also own the Vardar Restaurant in Selborne Road – which opened in 1979.

The family, from Macedonia, have been recognised by their home country’s government for their record-breaking achievement (longest-running Macedonian restaurant outside the Balkans country).

They are now celebrating keeping the hotel on Pier Road in the family.

Goran explained: “It's an old building that hasn't been touched or properly decorated for such a long time.

“I said to my in-laws – ‘this is a prime location so let's do something’.

"In 2016, I started working here with my sister-in-law Tina. We worked for one year until about 2017 then we decided to get planning permission to knock the whole building down, refurbish it and rebuild it.

“We wanted to have a restaurant on the ground floor, a hotel in the middle and then a rooftop restaurant as well.

“This was our idea and we had architects involved. We had builders ready to knock down the building in January 2020 – then Covid started.

“The price of the project went from around £1m to £3m. We are a family business and this was too expensive for us.”

With the ‘roof leaking and slowly collapsing’, Goran said there were offers from developers to convert the property into flats.

“We said no,” he said. “We don't like to go down that route.

"We've been trading in this town for 45 years – knocking it down and turning it into flats would be the easy way and easy money but I say no.

“The building has been completely closed from 2017 but we can keep it and do something to create better times.”

After a major refurbishment – which also saw an outside seating area created – the restaurant and bar officially opened to customers on Wednesday, August 7. It held a preview event for local businesses last Friday.

Goran said he is delighted to have kept the business in the family.

"It was the best way,” he said.

"It's been really challenging. When you see the building for seven years, the roof is collapsing – it’s not a nice picture. It's like your own house falling down.

“Slowly we have improved it. The whole family is happy with how it looks. Everyone is impressed.”

Goran said bed and breakfast rooms are in the process of being built above the restaurant. It is hoped they will be ready by the end of the year.

Goran said: “We wanted to open the restaurant first to grab some summer trade. We are planning to open the B&B by Christmas and start advertising rooms.”

In a social media post, the family thanked their customers for their ‘unwavering support and patience’, which have ‘kept us motivated throughout this challenging period’. They set out their aim to ‘bring a fresh dining experience to the community’.

A Facebook post read: “Along with our refreshed identity, you can look forward to a beautifully enhanced space where cherished memories will continue to be made. Our team has worked tirelessly to ensure that every detail meets the highest standards of comfort and elegance that you deserve.

"The future is bright, and we can't wait to welcome you back to experience the transformation.

"Thank you for your loyalty and understanding. We look forward to seeing you soon and celebrating this exciting new chapter together.”