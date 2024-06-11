West Sussex supermarket reveals reopening date after closure for refurbishment
The Manor Retail Park branch closed for its transformation last Saturday as part of Aldi’s £600m investment into improving its stores and services across the UK.
The new-look store offers increased space dedicated to fresh British meat and fish, its Lacura health and beauty products, beers, wines and spirits. It also allows more space for its Mamia babycare products, and a new and improved ‘Food to Go’ section, offering a choice of fresh salads, sandwiches and sushi.
The format has been created to make shopping easier for customers and the store will now have more space and clearer signs. Fresh bread and cakes have been moved to the last aisle, preventing them getting squashed under customers’ shopping. It also offers new, easy-to-browse freezers.
The store employs 51 people from the local community.
Rustington customers can also take a walk down the ‘Aisle of Aldi’, where they will find Specialbuys available every Thursday and Sunday.
Store manager Ricki Saunders said: “The store is looking fantastic, and we can’t wait to welcome our loyal customers back so they can see it for themselves. We’re committed to making sure that the shopping experience each customer enjoys in our stores is on a par with the products and service they’re used to.”
The store is located at Manor Retail Park, Rustington, BN16 3FH, and will be open Monday to Saturday, 8am to 10pm, and Sunday, 10am to 4pm.