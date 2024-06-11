West Sussex supermarket reveals reopening date after closure for refurbishment

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

​​Aldi will reveal a new look at its Rustington store when it re-opens to customers on Thursday (June 13) at 8am.

The Manor Retail Park branch closed for its transformation last Saturday as part of Aldi’s £600m investment into improving its stores and services across the UK.

The new-look store offers increased space dedicated to fresh British meat and fish, its Lacura health and beauty products, beers, wines and spirits. It also allows more space for its Mamia babycare products, and a new and improved ‘Food to Go’ section, offering a choice of fresh salads, sandwiches and sushi.

Aldi 's store in Rustington has a new look – and will reopen to customers this Thursday. Picture: Tim Mossford

The format has been created to make shopping easier for customers and the store will now have more space and clearer signs. Fresh bread and cakes have been moved to the last aisle, preventing them getting squashed under customers’ shopping. It also offers new, easy-to-browse freezers.

The store employs 51 people from the local community.

Rustington customers can also take a walk down the ‘Aisle of Aldi’, where they will find Specialbuys available every Thursday and Sunday.

Store manager Ricki Saunders said: “The store is looking fantastic, and we can’t wait to welcome our loyal customers back so they can see it for themselves. We’re committed to making sure that the shopping experience each customer enjoys in our stores is on a par with the products and service they’re used to.”