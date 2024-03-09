Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Sweet Jar, in Southgate, prides itself on its ‘exclusive offerings for sweet lovers and gift givers’.

The ‘cherished sweet store’ has a wide selection of sweets, fudge, drinks, and ice creams on offer – ‘providing a diverse income stream’.

A summary on ukbusinessesforsale.com reads: “The store is strategically placed centrally in the historic cathedral city of Chichester and has attracted sweet lovers from the local area and beyond.

“The business has built a strong reputation for quality products and excellent service, resulting in a loyal customer base. The business has been established over 14 years, and in this time, they have built up an impressive turnover and customer base for a new entrant to capitalize on for further growth.

“The business has a fully functioning ecommerce website, which provides additional revenue, and the business offers scope to expand the brand by attending the many sellers’ market and events within Chichester throughout the year.”

The asking price for the business has been listed as £35,000.

The profile added: “The business has achieved excellent reviews built up over a 14-year period that the shop has been open for including five-star reviews on social media and Google. The business has built up a loyal customer following of 1,100 on social media.

"There is endless growth potential for an existing operator or someone looking to enter the market with an established brand and customer base with this well-established business.”