West Sussex village butcher's in sudden closure

By Sarah Page

Chief reporter

Published 2nd Apr 2025, 10:42 BST
A West Sussex village butcher’s shop which has been in business for more than 40 years has closed suddenly.

Multi-award-winning Coughtrey’s Butchers in Pulborough has announced that it has ceased trading.

In a statement, Coughtrey’s say: “We have served the Pulborough area for over 40 years, first at the Lower Street shop and in the past 20 years at the present site at Stane Street Nurseries.

"It is an incredibly hard decision but as a family we feel this is the right time. We are extremely grateful to all our customers over all these years who have supported us and we will miss you all.”

Coughtrey's butchers in Pulborough has closed suddenly after being in business for more than 40 years
The closure has been met with surprise and sadness by villagers, many of whom have taken to social media to share their views amid speculation over the reason for the closure.

Coughtrey’s, which prided itself on sourcing all its meat from a 20-mile radius, has won a number of awards over the years, including the title of Sussex Butcher of the Year on more than one occasion.

