West Sussex village cafe reveals plans for tapas-style bistro

By Sarah Page

Chief reporter

Published 24th Mar 2025, 16:14 BST
A cafe in a West Sussex village has revealed plans for a tapas-style bistro.

Goodness at Jasmine House in Henfield High Street is currently seeking a premises license from Horsham District Council to enable it to serve alcoholic drinks.

In its application to the council, Goodness is described as a ‘small cafe/bistro.’ It says: “We intend to be a tapas-style food-led business that sells wine and other alcoholic beverages to accompany the food.”

And, it adds: “We do not intend to operate as a pub or nightclub.” It says its opening hours will be from Monday to Saturday from 3.30pm to 10pm.

Related topics:Horsham District Council

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice