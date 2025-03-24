West Sussex village cafe reveals plans for tapas-style bistro
A cafe in a West Sussex village has revealed plans for a tapas-style bistro.
Goodness at Jasmine House in Henfield High Street is currently seeking a premises license from Horsham District Council to enable it to serve alcoholic drinks.
In its application to the council, Goodness is described as a ‘small cafe/bistro.’ It says: “We intend to be a tapas-style food-led business that sells wine and other alcoholic beverages to accompany the food.”
And, it adds: “We do not intend to operate as a pub or nightclub.” It says its opening hours will be from Monday to Saturday from 3.30pm to 10pm.
