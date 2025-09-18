West Sussex village pub is sold: Outgoing owners call for site to remain a 'welcoming place for the community'

In announcing the closure of a beloved pub in Sompting, the outgoing owners called for it to remain a 'welcoming place for the community'.

The Gardener’s Arms, in West Street, Sompting, has been sold.

The news has been confirmed by public house expert Sidney Phillips. A statement read: “The Gardeners Arms was sold with vacant possession having recently been closed.

“Sidney Phillips sold the freehold interest off an asking price of £395,000.”

The Gardeners Arms is located in the village of Sompting, in the coastal Adur district of West Sussex – between Lancing and Worthing. The two-storey detached public house is nestled at the foot of the South Downs National Park

The property comprises a bar, dining area, four bedroom accommodation and rear car park.

Maggie Treacy took over the running of The Gardener’s Arms, in West Street, Sompting, in 2009, with her partner, Mick. They took on an ‘almost derelict building’ and ‘bought it back to life’.

Mick sadly passed away years later, leaving The Gardener’s Arms to Maggie.

The Gardener’s Arms, in West Street, Sompting, has been sold. Photo: Eddie Mitchell

In August 2022, the landlady decided with ‘sadness and heart ache’ to close The Gardeners Arms.

But it made a return to business in January 2023.

Sadly, nearly three years on, it has been sold with the future of the site unclear.

A statement on the pub’s website read: “It is with sadness that we announce The Gardeners Arms will be closing its doors under the current management.

“We want to extend our heartfelt thanks to all our customers, staff, and friends who have supported us over the months. It’s been a joy to be part of the Sompting community, and we’ve made memories here that will last a lifetime.

“From 13th July 2025, the pub will be under new ownership. Unfortunately, we don’t yet know what their plans are for the venue – but we sincerely hope it will continue to serve as a welcoming place for the community in the future.”

The future of the site remains unclear.

Worthing Borough Council confirmed that its planning department has not received any correspondence about any ‘potential change of use for the building’.