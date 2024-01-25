West Sussex village restaurant considering future after becoming 'unviable' - 'We are considering all options'
The Tollgate Restaurant in Bramber, Steyning, has announced that it has ‘temporarily closed’ – but the ‘bed & breakfast option’ will remain open.
A notice to customers read: “We have decided to close the doors of our restaurant while we reconsider what we can realistically offer to the local market.
"The cost of raw materials, the cost of heat, light and power, employing people, and general food costs, have meant that, unfortunately, the business as it is now has become unviable.
“We have received so much feedback asking us to keep the carvery as it was, but the cost as an independent business, was too much for the local market to bear.
"Changes we made to our offering and increased prices have understandably not been embraced. We could not offer something we were proud of while trying to meet the pricing needs of our customers.”
The business owners said hospitality industry staffing issues have ‘further undermined’ their beloved restaurant.
"We are considering all options, as an independent business, we will need to be creative and thoughtful in our next steps and approach,” the notice continued.
"Our closure, though temporary, will most likely be a lengthy process, but we do hope many of you will return to whatever exciting and delicious cuisine comes next.
"The Tollgate Hotel will remain open as a Bed & Breakfast option, and we look forward to continuing to greet our overnight guests. We have put together a list of all locally available food offerings and can assist with reservations.”