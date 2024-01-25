West Sussex village restaurant considering future after becoming 'unviable' - 'We are considering all options'

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Tollgate Restaurant in Bramber, Steyning, has announced that it has ‘temporarily closed’ – but the ‘bed & breakfast option’ will remain open.

A notice to customers read: “We have decided to close the doors of our restaurant while we reconsider what we can realistically offer to the local market.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Cost Of Living newsletter. Saving tips, deals and money hacks. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"The cost of raw materials, the cost of heat, light and power, employing people, and general food costs, have meant that, unfortunately, the business as it is now has become unviable.

Sussex business news (Photo by JOEL SAGET/AFP via Getty Images)

“We have received so much feedback asking us to keep the carvery as it was, but the cost as an independent business, was too much for the local market to bear.

"Changes we made to our offering and increased prices have understandably not been embraced. We could not offer something we were proud of while trying to meet the pricing needs of our customers.”

The business owners said hospitality industry staffing issues have ‘further undermined’ their beloved restaurant.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We are considering all options, as an independent business, we will need to be creative and thoughtful in our next steps and approach,” the notice continued.

"Our closure, though temporary, will most likely be a lengthy process, but we do hope many of you will return to whatever exciting and delicious cuisine comes next.