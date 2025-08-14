West Sussex village's only pub saved from closure as water bill row comes to amicable conclusion

Yapton’s only pub has been saved from closure as a water bill row came to an amicable conclusion.

As reported by the Gazette in July, the landlords of The Maypole Inn had been fearing for the future, amid a long-running stand-off with Portsmouth Water.

The pub has been run by husband and wife team, Ian and Sam Smith, since 2017.

Eight years on, Ian and Sam remained embroiled in a row with Portsmouth Water, over a ‘very old supply pipe’, which was ‘about 600 meters’ away from the pub.

The pipe kept leaking – leaving the pub with no water – but the landlords were told they would need to foot the bill of more than £50,000.

Sam explained last month: “We are struggling as a pub to survive in the current climate, [without the issue] of this very old supply pipe to our pub and flat. We had a leak and had a lot of issues getting it fixed as it was on highway road.

“We feel that we should not be responsible for a pipe that is not in or near our boundaries.

"It's not just a pub, it's a home. We will have to shut down and we're going to lose everything if this isn’t sorted.”

The story has a happy ending, though.

A spokesperson for Portsmouth Water said: "We can confirm that we’ve agreed to install a new supply pipe for the Maypole Inn free of charge.

"While responsibility for private supply pipes normally remains with the customer, after ongoing discussions with the owners and a review of the pipe, we are able to carry out the work at no cost. This is often the decision we take where there are wider benefits to laying a new pipe for other customers in the area, and it can be done cost-effectively, as is the case here.

"Thanks to modern trenchless techniques such as ‘moling’, we can install the pipe without extensive digging. This reduces disruption and keeps costs down, making this a practical and efficient solution.

"We’re really pleased to be able to help in this situation, providing a long-term fix both for the Maypole Inn and benefits to other customers in the area."

Upon receiving this news, Sam said she and Ian were ‘over the moon’.

"They came down on Tuesday, August 5 to do a survey,” she said.

"It could take three months to do the works – that’s the worst case scenario.

"They've agreed to put a put a new meter in right next to the pub and they will be responsible for the new pipe. It’s all good news.

"It is [such a relief] as it has caused a lot of stress and hassle over the last eight years.

“Our plumper has to do some work first and they will start their work within 21 days. They will have to apply for permission to work on the road.

"But they [Portsmouth Water] do deserve praise for this. It’s amazing news for the pub.”