West Sussex vineyard in line for a 'Rural Oscar'

A vineyard in West Sussex is in line to receive a ‘Rural Oscar.’

Sign up to the weekly Cost Of Living newsletter. Saving tips, deals and money hacks. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Nutbourne Vineyard in Gay Street, Pulborough, has been shortlisted for the prestigious Countryside Alliance Awards after proving itself among the cream of rural businesses in the south east.

It is among 26 businesses who have been lined up for the awards – known as the Rural Oscars – from thousands of nominations from across the south east.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The finalists will now be decided by a public vote which closes on Sunday April 6. The finalists will then go forward to the next round competing against winners from across the country.

Nutbourne Vineyard in Pulborough has been shortlisted for a 'Rural Oscar'

The businesses are judged on a range of criteria, including their passion and commitment, sense of community, championing local produce, and the energy and diversity of their business.

The ‘Rural Oscars’ are now in their 17th year and are seen as a vital way of celebrating countryside businesses that go the extra mile and support their local economy.

Sarah Lee, director of policy and campaigns at the Countryside Alliance, said: “Yet again, we have been taken aback by the volume of nominations this year. So many wonderful businesses have been sent in by the public. Every business has an important story to tell - it’s so important that they are recognised.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The secret to the Rural Oscars’ popularity is that they honour the people involved in these businesses, and not just their produce or services. At this critical time for so many rural businesses, it is vital we all show our support in whatever way we can. We encourage as many people as possible to get voting.”

The link to the public vote can be found here: https://www.research.net/r/MediaSE25

Nutbourne is a family run vineyard and winery which produces a range of award winning still and sparkling wines from grapes grown on the estate with every part of their winemaking taking place on site.