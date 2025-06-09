What is a banking hub? Everything you need to know after opening of revolutionary new service in West Sussex towns

A second banking hub has opened in West Sussex, with plans already underway for a third.

Sign up to the weekly Cost Of Living newsletter. Saving tips, deals and money hacks. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Found in the Fleming Room – ground floor of the Littlehampton Town Council offices in Manor House, Church Street, BN17 5EW – the newest hub was opened by Cash Access UK on Wednesday, May 28.

It came after Halifax announced that the 68 High Street branch will close in June 2025.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The banks agreed to keep the last branch open in locations where a hub is recommended – until a temporary or permanent hub was up and running.

Found in the Fleming Room – ground floor of the town council offices in Manor House, Church Street – the hub opened on Wednesday, May 28. Photo: Littlehampton Town Council

This is the second banking hub to open in West Sussex, with a hub already operating in Shoreham-by-Sea.

Cash Access UK – an organisation set up to ‘protect access to cash across the UK’ – said ‘work is also underway’ to open a hub in East Grinstead.

What is a banking hub?

A banking hub is a shared banking space on the high street. Hubs offer a counter service operated by the Post Office, where customers of all major banks and building societies can carry out regular cash transactions, Monday to Friday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Customers of all major banks can visit the hub any weekday between 9am to 5pm to carry out regular cash transactions including cash withdrawals and deposits as well as checking balances or paying bills.

The hubs also offer a community banker service where customers can talk to their own bank about more complicated banking issues. The community bankers work on rotation, with a different bank available on each day of the week. Community bankers are usually provided by the banks with the most customers in the local area.

Cash Access UK is funded by the UK's biggest banks, including AIB NI, Bank of Ireland UK, Barclays, Danske Bank, HSBC UK, Lloyds Banking Group, NatWest Group, Santander, TSB and Virgin Money. These firms have come together to ‘provide shared services available to all their customers’.

The not-for-profit company pointed to the fact that cash is ‘still important to millions of people’ in the UK, even if it is on the decline nationally.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Between five and six million adults say they rely on cash in their day-to-day lives,” Cash Access UK stated.

"Digital or online solutions don’t yet work for everyone all the time. We've found that banking hubs can make a real difference to individuals, small businesses and the communities they live in.”

Business customers are welcome to use the counter services to make cash withdrawals, cash and cheque deposits and other cash services including floats and coinage.

Who decides where to set up a banking hub?

LINK, the UK’s cash machine network, decides where new services are needed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"LINK is an independent, regulated company with many years' experience in assessing communities' cash needs,” Cash Access UK added.

"LINK reviews the impact of every proposed branch closure by our member firms. A community can also ask to LINK to carry out an assessment of the community if they feel they need better access to cash.”

Banks will be working on a ‘rotating basis’

In Littlehampton, there will be staff from different banks available on different days:

Monday: Lloyds

Tuesday: NatWest

Wednesday: Halifax (from June 25)

Thursday: Santander

Friday: Barclays (coming soon)

While the hub in Littlehampton is up and running today, Cash Access UK confirmed it is currently working to ‘secure a long-term home’ for the banking hub which will offer the same services.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

CEO Gareth Oakley said: “I’m happy to announce that we have opened the new banking hub in Littlehampton, giving local residents access to cash and in-person banking services.

"The hub is available for everyday banking transactions every day of the week, and for more specific or complex enquiries, a community banker will be on-site to assist on designated days.”

Littlehampton Town Council said it was ‘pleased to announce’ that Manor House is housing the new temporary banking hub.

The new town mayor Alan Butcher, who represents the Wickbourne Ward, met staff at the banking hub who informed him that there had been a ‘steady stream of people accessing the services’.

For more details about the services provided by the banking hub, visit www.cashaccess.co.uk/hubs/littlehampton-west-sussex/ or email [email protected]